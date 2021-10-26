Dynamic King William reins in Mustangs

King William got on the scoreboard first with 1:38 in the first quarter on a 35-yard run by Jayveon Robinson. Isaiah Stockwell’s kick made it 7-0. But the Mustangs had some bite, and bit back immediately. Shomarie Turkvan returned the kickoff which followed 80 yards for a touchdown, and Thomas Richman added the point-after to tie the game.

There was 1:24 left in the opening frame, and the Cavaliers were not in the mood to waste time. They marched into the red zone on the next drive and scored — with 15 seconds left in the quarter — on an 11-yard run by Wake Forest-commit Demond Claiborne.

Mid-way through the second quarter, Mechanicsville again evened the score on a 14-yard run by Cole Varner, but the Mustangs’ fortunes began to ebb afterward. King William scored two touchdowns — the first on a 4-yard run by Claiborne with 3:11 left in the half and the second on a 1-yard pass from Robinson to Kaleb Shelton with 29 seconds left — to take the lead for good.

The Cavaliers’ explosive offense was led by Claiborne with 17 carries for 173 yards — despite sitting out much of the second half after getting banged up in the first — Robinson, who ran 11 times for 159 yards and who completed 4-of-8 passes for 90 yards.