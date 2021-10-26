Dynamic King William reins in Mustangs

CENTRAL GARAGE — Friday night’s contest would be a win-win for host King William.
With the Cavaliers in Virginia High School League Class 2, even a loss to visiting Mechanicsville — a Class 4 team — would have given King William a boost in the VHSL Class 2 power rankings. A win would just have given the team a bigger boost.
The Cavaliers opted for the bigger boost. They dominated the Mustangs throughout the game and rolled to a 56-35 win over their larger rivals from down south.
“I think our kids did a great job tonight. They came out here and fought hard,” said King William head coach Scott Moore. “It’s always tough playing up. . . . It’s not a complete risk when you go in there. You get some reward for either outcome. It’s just better with this outcome. Winning is always better.”
Moore said the Cavaliers (6-1) have played up a lot this season: Class 3 Caroline, Class 3 I.C. Norcomm, Class 3 Lafayette, and then Mechanicsville. So far, they are 3-1 against teams above their Class 2. This helps their power rankings this season since most of their Tidewater District rivals are in Class 1. But it also helps in what they hope will be their near future.
“This kind of environment should push us as we prepare for a long playoff run — which I hope we get,” Moore said.
King William got on the scoreboard first with 1:38 in the first quarter on a 35-yard run by Jayveon Robinson. Isaiah Stockwell’s kick made it 7-0. But the Mustangs had some bite, and bit back immediately. Shomarie Turkvan returned the kickoff which followed 80 yards for a touchdown, and Thomas Richman added the point-after to tie the game.
There was 1:24 left in the opening frame, and the Cavaliers were not in the mood to waste time. They marched into the red zone on the next drive and scored — with 15 seconds left in the quarter — on an 11-yard run by Wake Forest-commit Demond Claiborne.
Mid-way through the second quarter, Mechanicsville again evened the score on a 14-yard run by Cole Varner, but the Mustangs’ fortunes began to ebb afterward. King William scored two touchdowns — the first on a 4-yard run by Claiborne with 3:11 left in the half and the second on a 1-yard pass from Robinson to Kaleb Shelton with 29 seconds left — to take the lead for good.
The Cavaliers’ explosive offense was led by Claiborne with 17 carries for 173 yards — despite sitting out much of the second half after getting banged up in the first — Robinson, who ran 11 times for 159 yards and who completed 4-of-8 passes for 90 yards.
“Everybody knows about [Claiborne]. He’s just an outstanding player,” Moore said. “{Robinson’s] a great player, too. He just got an offer today from Morgan State, so he’s picked up his first (college) offer. We’re really excited about those two guys. They’ve done a great job week in and week out.”
King William and Mechanicsville traded a flurry of touchdowns in the third quarter. Tbe Cavaliers struck first just after kickoff on a 41-yard run by Claiborne 34 seconds into the half. The Mustangs responded with 8:13 in the half on a 4-yard run by Colby Messe.
King William scored again at the 4:39 mark on a 1-yard run by Claiborne, and Mechanicsville again came back with a score on a 3-yard run by Claiborne with 1:48 left in the frame.
The Cavaliers padded their lead with the help of a pick six by Kaleb Shelton with 8:56 left.
The Mustangs got the last word with 29 seconds left on a 17-yard run by Varner, but it was too little, too late to affect the outcome.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.