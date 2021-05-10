Eighth-seeded Royals pull rank on Yellow Jackets

ASHLAND – Randolph-Macon’s baseball team began the 2021 season as the team to beat. With five returning seniors who were allowed another year of eligibility after the cancellation of spring sports last year, and a talented crop of current seniors and underclassmen, the Yellow Jackets spent the season ranked in the Top 25 nationally.
They also began the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament this weekend as the top seed, hosting eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite for a quarterfinal series that began Saturday.
Randolph-Macon opened the series by hammering the visiting Royals 14-6 Saturday. But the Yellow Jackets could not sustain the momentum, losing the second game 7-4 Saturday and the third game by the same margin Sunday to end their season with a record of 23-11.
It was a disappointing end to the season, as well as to the careers of fifth-year seniors Tyler Dunn, Ryan Duphorn, Ben Marotske, Hayden Moore, Matt Nickles, Mike Nickles, Shawn Nickles and Reece Yeargain. Despite the pain, Randolph-Macon head coach Ray Hedrick said it was preferable to the endless what-ifs of a season never played.
“Looking back at where we were in 2020 and the uncertainty these young men had, at least they had a chance to come out and go out on their own terms and have some closure,” Hedrick said. “Not the closure that they wanted, not the way they wanted it, but the alternative is they had control. They had opportunities that they didn't have a year ago. . . . I think they are for the most part at peace with that part of it.”
Randolph-Macon (23-11) did not lose the series for lack of offense. Over the three games, the Yellow Jackets out-hit the Royals 39 to 33, but they struggled to get hits with runners in scoring position. Overall, the Yellow Jackets stranded 33 runners over the weekend compared with just 23 for Eastern Mennonite (9-13).
“We scattered our hits,” Hedrick said. “I think they did – meaning Eastern Mennonite – did a good job of minimizing when situations got a little bit crazy. We did not do a good job with two outs, scoring runs with two outs. . . . They did an excellent job of making pitches and making plays when they needed to and we just kind of scattered our hits and weren't able to really put anything out there that put any pressure on them.”
Such inability to score in clutch situations over the weekend was uncharacteristic of the experienced Yellow Jacket squad.
“It’s a pat on the back to [the Royals],” Hedrick said. “We just didn’t execute.We just didn’t do what we needed to, unfortunately. The guys that came up in those situations were guys that have done it, you know, multiple times in their careers, but it just didn't happen this weekend.”
To be fair, Eastern Mennonite defense did its share of preventing the Yellow Jackets from getting the clutch hits they needed with at-times spectacular plays that seemed improbable if not impossible.
“They played out of their mind defensively, made some plays,” Hedrick said. “They've got one of the best defensive outfielders, outfields rather, in the league, and in particular their centerfielder (Jaylon Lee). He can move north, south, east, west as well as anybody.”
The ending Sunday was painful, especially for the Yellow Jacket seniors. But, as host of the series, the players found it within themselves to take care of the field after play was over.
“It was sad, demoralizing, depressing, however you want to word it,” Hedrick said. “Fortunately we have thirty-some underclassmen who needed to step up and take charge for the first time and let the – whether it be the fourth- or fifth-year – seniors have their time, have their moments. . . .
But yeah, the kids were distraught. I mean this isn't what they came back for in terms of the end result. . . . I think they saw how those they came (to a national championship) in 2018 and thought that they could replicate that. But that's just not how sports works.”
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.