Eighth-seeded Royals pull rank on Yellow Jackets

ASHLAND – Randolph-Macon’s baseball team began the 2021 season as the team to beat. With five returning seniors who were allowed another year of eligibility after the cancellation of spring sports last year, and a talented crop of current seniors and underclassmen, the Yellow Jackets spent the season ranked in the Top 25 nationally.

They also began the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament this weekend as the top seed, hosting eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite for a quarterfinal series that began Saturday.

Randolph-Macon opened the series by hammering the visiting Royals 14-6 Saturday. But the Yellow Jackets could not sustain the momentum, losing the second game 7-4 Saturday and the third game by the same margin Sunday to end their season with a record of 23-11.

It was a disappointing end to the season, as well as to the careers of fifth-year seniors Tyler Dunn, Ryan Duphorn, Ben Marotske, Hayden Moore, Matt Nickles, Mike Nickles, Shawn Nickles and Reece Yeargain. Despite the pain, Randolph-Macon head coach Ray Hedrick said it was preferable to the endless what-ifs of a season never played.