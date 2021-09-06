Elrod, Hawks grind out win over Chiefs

MECHANICSVILLE – When Sam Rogers led the Hanover Hawks from 2009 to 2012, he wore the number 10.

Nearly a decade later, an hour before game time Thursday night, now-head coach Rogers was sending his junior quarterback Cole Elrod through precision drills, getting some last minute footwork in before their season opener against the Monacan Chiefs.

Elrod’s feet, and his arm, got the bulk of the work for Hanover’s offense as the latest No. 10 rushed 33 times for 141 yards and a touchdown while throwing for two scores in the first half as the Hawks defeated the Chiefs for the first time since 2010 by a score of 20-7.

“I was real excited, being my first start. The offensive line played their butts off,” Elrod said on the field after the victory. “I had holes all night to run through.”

Monacan would score first, partly as a gift from the Hawks. After a defensive penalty gave the Chiefs a free first down, Keyshawn Jefferson broke free for a 77-yard touchdown run to give Monacan the early 7-0 lead.