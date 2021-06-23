Foreman’s solo almost wins title for Atlee

MECHANICSVILLE – If Atlee junior Jada Foreman could have run the 4x400-meter relay all by herself Friday, she might have won the Virginia High School League Class 5 state outdoor track and field championship . . . all by herself.
As it was, Midlothian’s girls needed to finish at least sixth in the 4x400, the final event of the day, to edge Foreman’s 43 points. The Trojans finished sixth, edging Foreman by a point to win the state team title in the 2021 championships held at Todd Stadium in Newport News.
Foreman scored in all six events she competed in, winning the girls triple jump, finishing second in the high jump, long jump and 200 dash, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
She did all that in one day – in a compressed schedule that, at the longest, allowed her no more than an hour of rest and leaving her little time to appreciate her achievement.
“Everything happened really fast,” Foreman said Sunday. “So it really hasn't sunk in, the fact that like that it all happened.”
Not many did at the time. Because of processing issues, few knew how the team scoring stacked up. Foreman’s coach, Neil Mathews, and his staff resorted to the old-fashioned way of figuring it out – adding the results up by hand. The old-fashioned math had him prepared for the 4x400, the final event of the day, and he knew what Midlothian’s girls needed to do to beat Foreman.
Mathews surprised Trojan head coach Stan Morgan when he walked up to congratulate the Trojans on their state title.
“They were, like, ‘Why is he coming around congratulating us? We had a good race, but it wasn't like we won,’ ” Mathews said.
Soon the event announcer confirmed the news: Midlothian’s girls in first place with 44 points. Jada Foreman – er, Atlee – in second with 43. Foreman wasn’t the first to nearly pull off a state team championship all by herself, but it hasn’t happened often and hasn’t happened in such a time-compressed fashion.
“I would say it's one of the historically best performances I've ever seen,” said Nolan Jez, senior editor of Virginia Milesplit.
He and a few “old-timers” including Mathews and former national coach of the year Eddie Williams of Bethel and Grafton’s Jim McGrath talked afterwards trying to figure out who had pulled off a similar feat as Foreman.
The list is short. One was another athlete coached by Mathews, Rachel Butler at what was then Lee-Davis High School in 2007. Grant Holloway, a world champion hurdler from Grassfield, is another. One has to go further back in time to fill out the list: Felicia Majors of South County and Doug Dickinson of Newport News High School.
Foreman wasn’t looking to make history. She had made a list of objectives she wanted to achieve. She wanted to beat herself in the events she had signed up for. Personal history was the only thing on her mind at the time – a less-than-ideal performance at states in her freshman year and no outdoor track to compete in during her sophomore year last year.
“I just I feel like I was really determined to, like, get what I needed to get done there,” Foreman said. “Freshman year, I didn't have the best outdoor states. I really wanted to kind of like redeem myself from there and just do better than I did.”
Mathews said she had a different face on Saturday morning at states.
“She was going to have to be really on her game to compete with the level of competition that was there,” How does one go to a one day meet and how does one put it together to score in six different events? It obviously takes a lot of guts to even want to try it. She has to be extremely tough. She has to be physically tough and talented.
“But she also has to be very mentally tough because, you know, any one thing goes wrong or off or she feel the fatigue setting in she could very easily shut down. Like you're in six events, why not take one off, you know. For her, I think it takes a lot of guts, a lot of courage, a lot of talent.”
She refused to give in to the temptation to take an event off.
“My body, it was definitely in some pain,” Foreman said. “I couldn't tell if I needed to warm up or if my legs were like super tired. They were just like almost numb feeling because I’d just done so much and it was hot.”
To make her achievement Saturday all the more impressive, Foreman had to do the same thing the week before at the Region 5B championships at Glen Allen. Because of the pandemic, there was no automatic qualifying standards. One had to do well at his or her respective regional meet, and, because fewer entrants were allowed in states, one had to be in the top four finishers in an event to qualify.
And the regional meet was, like the state meet, a one-day affair.
But Foreman obviously handled the pressure well. And she let life return to normal as soon as the meet was over.
“I did a little shopping out there then because we were kind of near a mall,” Foreman said. “Then on the ride home, I passed out in the car.”
Don’t worry. She wasn’t driving. She was finally getting some well-deserved rest.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.