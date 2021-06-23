Foreman’s solo almost wins title for Atlee

“I just I feel like I was really determined to, like, get what I needed to get done there,” Foreman said. “Freshman year, I didn't have the best outdoor states. I really wanted to kind of like redeem myself from there and just do better than I did.”

Mathews said she had a different face on Saturday morning at states.

“She was going to have to be really on her game to compete with the level of competition that was there,” How does one go to a one day meet and how does one put it together to score in six different events? It obviously takes a lot of guts to even want to try it. She has to be extremely tough. She has to be physically tough and talented.

“But she also has to be very mentally tough because, you know, any one thing goes wrong or off or she feel the fatigue setting in she could very easily shut down. Like you're in six events, why not take one off, you know. For her, I think it takes a lot of guts, a lot of courage, a lot of talent.”

She refused to give in to the temptation to take an event off.

“My body, it was definitely in some pain,” Foreman said. “I couldn't tell if I needed to warm up or if my legs were like super tired. They were just like almost numb feeling because I’d just done so much and it was hot.”