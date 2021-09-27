Generals avenge last-second loss to R-MC

There was no hesitation by the Generals. They had no interest in overtime. Murrin, with the poise of a four-year starter, ran the option left to Breece, pitching it to the tailback who cruised into the end zone to set off the celebration, and exact bitter payback on the Yellow Jackets.

Egbers finished 11-of-17 for just 88 yards and one interception, though he did both first half Randolph-Macon touchdowns on runs of 5 yards on the opening drive, and 4 yards in the second period. DeLeon finished with 89 rushing yards.

The defeat puts Randolph-Macon (1-1 ODAC, 3-1) a game behind the Generals as well as Hampden-Sydney – which nipped Guilford 28-27 Saturday – who both improved to 2-0 in conference play. With only six conference games this season due to Emory & Henry’s pending move to Division II next year, opportunities will be few to surpass a team which already holds a tiebreaker against you head-to-head.

“I’ll have to look at the video,” Arruza replied when asked why the offense underperformed. “I’m very involved with the offense, I call the plays, so it starts with me, you know. The second half was tough. They did to us what we normally do to other teams.”

Randolph-Macon will look to find answers this week as they prepare to head to Ferrum for an ODAC contest Saturday at 1 p.m.