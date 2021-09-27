Generals avenge last-second loss to R-MC

ASHLAND – Washington and Lee remembered.
The Generals remembered having a key Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory in hand on the road at Day Field two seasons ago before the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets scored 10 points in the final 39 seconds to steal a 36-35 victory.
Even though they found themselves at their own 1-yard line with 7:38 remaining, the Generals remembered, overcoming the loss of their starting quarterback midway through the perfect drive, traveling 99 yards, scoring with no time remaining, then converting a two-point try to stun the Yellow Jackets 25-24.
“Yeah, I’m disappointed, really disappointed. This one is going to hurt for awhile,” said Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza, seemingly still trying to process what happened over the previous half hour that saw Washington and Lee run 17 plays, milking every remaining second off the clock.
The defeat snaps a 10-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets dating back to November 16, 2019, and seriously jeopardizes their hopes to win their third ODAC championship in four seasons. And while some fans may blame the defense for being unable to get one final stop, Randolph-Macon has another, more pressing issue.
The Yellow Jacket offense was limited to 255 total yards in 60 plays. Their final touchdown, to take the lead just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter, was on a one-play, 1-yard drive set up by a major Generals mistake.
A snap well over the head of punter Charlie Fleming sent the football into the end zone. Fleming, not wanting the Yellow Jackets to recover it for a touchdown, kicked it past the end line. Instead of a safety, Randolph-Macon accepted a penalty for illegal kicking to get the ball at the 1. The Justin DeLeon score made it 24-17.
The defense quickly forced a three-and-out to give Randolph-Macon the ball back with 11:58 to play. But the Yellow Jackets earned just one first down and, after a Presley Egbers pass to DeLeon fell short of the line to gain, Chris Vidal launched a 53-yard punt to pin the Generals as deep in their territory as possible.
Generals quarterback Jack Pollard found tailback Alex Wertz on a short pass that went for 15 yards to get breathing room. Seven plays later on third-and-one, Pollard found a 3-yard gain to the Randolph-Macon 40 for another first down.
On the next play, Pollard was hit hard by linebacker Erik Harris after a 4-yard gain, but was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Pollard hurt his foot on the play, and with time winding down, Stephen Murrin entered the game at quarterback with the ball 21 yards from paydirt.
A 13-yard run from Josh Breece put the Generals at the 9-yard line with 1:51 left. They ran three plays, found themselves at the 1-yard line, and called their final timeout with one second remaining. Murrin called his own number on the do-or-die play, crossing the goal line after time expired.
There was no hesitation by the Generals. They had no interest in overtime. Murrin, with the poise of a four-year starter, ran the option left to Breece, pitching it to the tailback who cruised into the end zone to set off the celebration, and exact bitter payback on the Yellow Jackets.
Egbers finished 11-of-17 for just 88 yards and one interception, though he did both first half Randolph-Macon touchdowns on runs of 5 yards on the opening drive, and 4 yards in the second period. DeLeon finished with 89 rushing yards.
The defeat puts Randolph-Macon (1-1 ODAC, 3-1) a game behind the Generals as well as Hampden-Sydney – which nipped Guilford 28-27 Saturday – who both improved to 2-0 in conference play. With only six conference games this season due to Emory & Henry’s pending move to Division II next year, opportunities will be few to surpass a team which already holds a tiebreaker against you head-to-head.
“I’ll have to look at the video,” Arruza replied when asked why the offense underperformed. “I’m very involved with the offense, I call the plays, so it starts with me, you know. The second half was tough. They did to us what we normally do to other teams.”
Randolph-Macon will look to find answers this week as they prepare to head to Ferrum for an ODAC contest Saturday at 1 p.m.
