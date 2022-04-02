Gibbs wins race-long duel with Nemechek on final lap of ToyotaCare 250

RICHMOND — Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek started the ToyotaCare 250 at the front of the pack Saturday at Richmond Raceway, with Gibbs at the pole position and Nemechek in the No. 2 spot.

By the time the 250-lap duel between the two was over, they finished as they started. Despite being overtaken by Nemechek on lap 247, Gibbs cut underneath Nemechek between Turns 3 and 4, bumping him in the process, and claimed the checkered flag with inches separating the two Toyota drivers.

The victory was the 19-year-old’s seventh in 25 Xfinity Series races, and his third win this year.

He was somewhat contrite after the late contact with Nemechek, his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I probably deserve to get bumped back for a win,” Gibbs said. “But we’re racing hard. These wins are hard to come by. You’ve just got to take every advantage. I didn’t let him by and clean him out for the win. I doored him. I got in there hard. That was the point. I was tight, but there’s no excuse for me hitting him. I hit him and knocked him up the track — but, like I said, we’re fighting for wins.”

Nemechek was less than thrilled with the contact.

“He was able to get a run beating my back bumper off, got inside of me,” Nemechek said. “Thought we would be able to run side-by-side there, him running low and me running high in (Turns) 3 and 4. It didn’t play out that way. He just didn’t even try to make the corner. It is what it is.”

The pair dominated the field. Nemechek led four times for a total of 135 laps. Gibbs led four times for a total of 114 laps. Josh Berry was the only other race leader and his time in front of the pack was essentially a blink: one lap.

Gibbs’ late lead looked insurmountable until lapped traffic got in his way, allowing Nemechek to catch up.

“It affected, I feel like, me a lot. That’s just part of racing,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t get through there as good as John Hunter did — that’s why he got back to me. I just lost a lot on turns being underneath these guys. It’s just hard with them being on the outside of you really closely up off the corner. You lose a lot of right-side grip. That’s where you’ve got to fight and get through there as fast as you can.”

Sam Mayer finished third and won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize. What does the 18-year-old plan to do with that money?

“Honestly, I’m just gonna put it in my bank account because my dumb *** can’t touch that or bad stuff will happen,” he said according to Frontstretch.com reporter Adam Cheek.

A.J. Allmendinger finished fourth. He leads Gibbs and Noah Gragson in Xfinity points standings by 20 points, 303 to 283 for both Gibbs and Gragson. Gragson finished 21st in the ToyotaCare 250.

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.