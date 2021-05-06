Golf season ends with three in VHSL Girls Open

Three area girls competed in the Virginia High School League Girls Open. None won any metal, but two got valuable experience early in their high school careers and one – in her final high school competition – set a standard of grit that will prepare her well for her next adventure.

King William sent a pair of girls, senior Arria Gross and sophomore Kyla Blanton, to the event, which was held on April 26 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Mechanicsville sent one, freshman, Madison Lehr. Lehr finished in a three-way tie for 16th with a nine-over 79. Gross finished 31st with a 17-over 87, and Blanton was in a tie for 33rd with a 19-over 90.

No one had much of a chance. The three locals shot close to their average. The winner, Robinson Secondary’s Melanie Walker, blew away the field by five strokes with a 4-under 66. The runner-up, Midlothian’s Ester Choi, finished 1-over at 71.

“It was the chorus. It wasn't horrible but you know it played kind of like [Pete Dye River Course at the Class 4 championships] played – a little longer than what they used to play,” said King William coach Jay Blanton. “As a coach and you go and you just are hoping that they don't get into a tough spell and kind of blow up, you know, and that they just kind of play their game and do the best that they can do. I felt that both of them did that.”