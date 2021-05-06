Golf season ends with three in VHSL Girls Open

Three area girls competed in the Virginia High School League Girls Open. None won any metal, but two got valuable experience early in their high school careers and one – in her final high school competition – set a standard of grit that will prepare her well for her next adventure.
King William sent a pair of girls, senior Arria Gross and sophomore Kyla Blanton, to the event, which was held on April 26 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Mechanicsville sent one, freshman, Madison Lehr. Lehr finished in a three-way tie for 16th with a nine-over 79. Gross finished 31st with a 17-over 87, and Blanton was in a tie for 33rd with a 19-over 90.
No one had much of a chance. The three locals shot close to their average. The winner, Robinson Secondary’s Melanie Walker, blew away the field by five strokes with a 4-under 66. The runner-up, Midlothian’s Ester Choi, finished 1-over at 71.
“It was the chorus. It wasn't horrible but you know it played kind of like [Pete Dye River Course at the Class 4 championships] played – a little longer than what they used to play,” said King William coach Jay Blanton. “As a coach and you go and you just are hoping that they don't get into a tough spell and kind of blow up, you know, and that they just kind of play their game and do the best that they can do. I felt that both of them did that.”
Both Kyla Blanton and Mechanicsville’s Madison Lehr struggled with a bit of nerves. Lehr was also exhausted, having just finished a two-day tournament in Williamsburg the day before.
“I know she was a little nervous obviously you know, being in her first big tournament in Harrisonburg,” said Mechanicsville coach Tyler Johnson. “She competed. She finished strong. Two of the last three holes, she birdied.”
But Gross, who will need to be tough when she starts at The Citadel in the fall, proved she’s already got plenty of grit. The Cavalier senior nearly tore the nail off one of her big toes the day before and had to play 18 holes in the open in quite a bit of pain.
“I wasn't too optimistic that she was going to be able to play,” Jay Blanton said. “Then she kind of she came in Monday morning and she was still kind of limping around, but she was like, ‘I'm going to try and start and see what I can do. And, you know, if I can only play three or four holes, I'll do what I can. At least I can say I tried.”
