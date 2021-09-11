Gragson fights off challenge to win Go Bowling 250

RICHMOND – In a caution-filled closing stage of the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Noah Gragson took the late lead and held off a hard-charging Justin Haley to earn his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory and his second series win of the 2021 season.

“I knew [Haley] had tires, but the thing that really kept us alive were those two cautions at the end,” said Gragson, who had won the previous week at Darlington Raceway to snap a 49-race winless streak. His next comments centered on the race weekend’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Today’s not about this team or this win; it’s about everybody who lost their life 20 years ago,” Gragson said. “You’ve got a lot of heavy hearts, and at least in America we can come together on this day, and appreciate all you race fans for coming out, and it’s an emotional day. It’s a special day, but it’s not about us today . . . Everybody that’s gone through the tragic events 20 years ago, they’re in our thoughts and prayers, and thinking about them, very emotional.”