Gragson fights off challenge to win Go Bowling 250

RICHMOND – In a caution-filled closing stage of the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, Noah Gragson took the late lead and held off a hard-charging Justin Haley to earn his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory and his second series win of the 2021 season.
“I knew [Haley] had tires, but the thing that really kept us alive were those two cautions at the end,” said Gragson, who had won the previous week at Darlington Raceway to snap a 49-race winless streak. His next comments centered on the race weekend’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Today’s not about this team or this win; it’s about everybody who lost their life 20 years ago,” Gragson said. “You’ve got a lot of heavy hearts, and at least in America we can come together on this day, and appreciate all you race fans for coming out, and it’s an emotional day. It’s a special day, but it’s not about us today . . . Everybody that’s gone through the tragic events 20 years ago, they’re in our thoughts and prayers, and thinking about them, very emotional.”
With less than 40 laps to go, Harrison Burton had extended his race lead over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs to two seconds when a caution for a spin involving Josh Williams came out. Burton and Gragson were among the drivers who had already taken their last set of fresh tires, but Gragson, who elected to take scuffed tires along with several others, was able to work his way past A.J. Allmendinger following another caution and keep hold of the point from there. Haley, who was the first car on fresher tires, started on the outside in eighth place on the final restart and wheeled his way to the back of Gragson across the final seven laps. But he ran out of time to complete a final pass for the win.
Behind Haley’s runner-up finish, Truck series regular John Hunter Nemechek wheeled his way to third, Justin Allgaier took fourth and Riley Herbst rounded out the top five. Daniel Hemric, Gibbs, Brandon Brown, Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton completed the top 10.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2021 season, came home 14th.
“It was fun . . . all these guys got so much heart,” said Earnhardt, who is also a NASCAR analyst for NBC. “They just race so hard, and you can tell they’re trying to prove themselves and it’s so fun to be out there with them and learn about those guys. That’s how you learn who’s who, is (getting to be) out on the racetrack with them. You get to see how they race and that’s firsthand experience today, so it’s going to help me in that booth going forward.”
Gibbs won Stage 2, cruising to the line over the final few yellow-flag laps after Jade Buford spun out C.J. McLaughlin, who had made a hard left turn across McLaughlin’s front end in an attempt to bring his slowed racecar to pit road.
Stage 1 ended in a thrilling battle to the line. Allmendinger had initially surrendered the lead to Tommy Joe Martins, who had surged to the front on fresher tires, but as enough time passed for the tires to begin equalizing, Allmendinger battled back. Coming to the finish, Martins got pinned behind the lapped car of David Starr. Allmendinger got to the bottom of the No. 44 and, in a side-by-side drag race, overtook him at the start-finish line by a nose.
After his second-place run in the opening stage, Martins got clipped in a three-wide battle and spun around in the first moments of the second segment. Martins’ tough luck continued as he got into the outside wall with less than 20 laps to go and was unable to finish the race. Out of 40 cars, he left the track in 37th.
The Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale, the Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, will take place Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and will air on NBCS.
Nick Vandeloecht is sports editor of Powhatan Today and Goochland Gazette. He can be reached at nvandeloecht@powhatantoday.com.