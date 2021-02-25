Halsey learns from experience in winning Class 4 wrestling title

VIRGINIA BEACH – After his loss to fellow Hanover County wrestler and four-time state champion Andy Aldridge last year in the 220-pound Class 4 state championship round, Hanover High School senior Aden Halsey changed how he worked in the wrestling room.

“I worked a lot harder and just focused on every little detail,” he said.

To Halsey, that mattered in his last high school match.

Taking on Loudoun County’s Caleb Graham, Aden Halsey dominated Loudoun County’s Caleb this year’s final to earn his first state championship in an 11-2 major decision at the VHSL Class 4 Championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center Saturday.

“I think I every won every position in that match,” Halsey said, “and that made the difference.”

Halsey said that he knew he needed a takedown in the first period, and that he knew he could get it. He did, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period. The lead boosted his confidence, and he took down Graham again to keep a 4-2 lead against his opponent’s two points on escapes. Halsey commanded the final two minutes with a 7-0 run, and he secured the bonus point via the major decision with a late-match near-fall.