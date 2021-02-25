Halsey learns from experience in winning Class 4 wrestling title

VIRGINIA BEACH – After his loss to fellow Hanover County wrestler and four-time state champion Andy Aldridge last year in the 220-pound Class 4 state championship round, Hanover High School senior Aden Halsey changed how he worked in the wrestling room.
“I worked a lot harder and just focused on every little detail,” he said.
To Halsey, that mattered in his last high school match.
Taking on Loudoun County’s Caleb Graham, Aden Halsey dominated Loudoun County’s Caleb this year’s final to earn his first state championship in an 11-2 major decision at the VHSL Class 4 Championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center Saturday.
“I think I every won every position in that match,” Halsey said, “and that made the difference.”
Halsey said that he knew he needed a takedown in the first period, and that he knew he could get it. He did, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period. The lead boosted his confidence, and he took down Graham again to keep a 4-2 lead against his opponent’s two points on escapes. Halsey commanded the final two minutes with a 7-0 run, and he secured the bonus point via the major decision with a late-match near-fall.
“The journey and getting here and winning it . . . it felt good,” Halsey said. “Especially after taking the loss last year, it meant a lot.”
Halsey advanced to the state semifinals with a 30-second pin of Smithfield’s Joe Sessoms in the first round. From there, he reached the final with a 3-1 triumph over Culpeper’s Bracken Hibbert. After trailing Hibbert 1-0 after the first two periods of his semifinal match, Halsey escaped him near the top of the third to tie it up, then took him down with 18 seconds left in regulation to secure the win.
Halsey, who has been wrestling since fifth grade, praised the roles of Hanover Hawks Wrestling and the Hanover Hawkeye Youth Wrestling Club in getting him to where he ultimately stood: atop the podium as a state champion.
“Without those two rooms, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I’m at.”
Halsey’s teammate Luke Hart also had a standout tournament, as he reached the final in the 152-pound weight class by defeating Amherst County’s Kylee Martin 5-0 in the first round and edging past John Handley’s Simon Bishop 2-0 with a reversal in the semifinals. But in the final, Hart narrowly lost to Caroline’s James Dosado 3-2 to take runner-up honors.
Patrick Henry’s Lorenzo Verdelotti took fifth place in the 160-pound weight class.
