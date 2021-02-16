Hanover, Atlee boys ousted in regionals

MECHANICSVILLE – Hanover senior forward Tyler Brooks was first to return to the empty court. The lights were still on. The opposing team, Eastern View, had already left for its bus home. Only a handful of Hanover athletic officials remained, silently gathering up and putting away equipment in the aftermath of the game.
Brooks squatted over center court, in silent meditation trying to make sense of what had just happened. His season had just ended. His high school career had just ended. The departing Cyclones had come from behind to upset the Hawks 57-49 on Feb. 9 to advance to the Region 4B final.
It was a disappointing end for Brooks and his teammates. The Hawks led 29-20 at the half, but Eastern View turned up the speed in the third quarter and Hanover struggled to handle the faster pace.
“I thought we did some things really, really well tonight, but they’re a very good team,” said Hanover head boys basketball coach Mike Rohr. “I thought they had sped us up in the second half, which is something we had talked about not letting happen. I thought defensively we still played really well. I thought that if we held them in the 50s that we’d have a chance of beating them – they’re used to playing in the 70s and 80s.”
The Cyclones got a big second-half boost from D’Aze Hunter. Hunter, who finished with 21 points, hit four 3-pointers, two early in the fourth quarter that helped but Hanover into a hole from which the Hawks could not climb or fly out.
“Tip your hat to that kid. He made two tough shots in the fourth quarter,” Rohr said. “We’ve got to be better on the offensive end to answer that.”
Unfortunately for the Hawks, they struggled offensively in the second half, managing just four points in the third quarter as Eastern View closed to within a point, 33-32. Hanover had the shots, but struggled to get them through the net.
“We had a tough time getting in the flow offensively,” Rohr said. “I thought we made some really nice strong drives to the basket, but they didn’t result in anything.”
Hanover (7-3) was led by Charlie Rohr with 13 points and Owen Deshazo with 12.
Cory Long scored 16 points for the Cyclones (13-2) who went on to defeat Courtland for the Region championship 49-42.
Hanover wasn’t the only county team to end its season in disappointment. Atlee began the Region 5B tournament seeded third, and the Raiders hosted sixth-seed Clover Hill on Feb. 8 and defeated the Cavaliers 57-53.
The game was hard-fought throughout. Atlee led by five, 28-23 at halftime, but the Cavaliers closed the gap in the third quarter before Drew Hollins (12 points) hit a 3-pointer to keep the Raiders ahead by five, 35-30. Rival Axselle turned a 3-point play of his own to make it 38-30 stretched their lead to 46-37 by the end of the period.
But Clover Hill was not out of it, and went on a 12-1 run in the fourth to close to within three points before Axselle – who finished with 24 points – scored with 50 seconds left to make it 55-50.
Unfortunately for Atlee, COVID concerns prevented it from meeting L.C. Bird the next night in the region semifinal. The Skyhawks advanced to the final and defeated Manchester for the region title.
Mechanicsville Local correspondent Rob Witham contributed to this report.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.