Hanover, Atlee boys ousted in regionals

MECHANICSVILLE – Hanover senior forward Tyler Brooks was first to return to the empty court. The lights were still on. The opposing team, Eastern View, had already left for its bus home. Only a handful of Hanover athletic officials remained, silently gathering up and putting away equipment in the aftermath of the game.

Brooks squatted over center court, in silent meditation trying to make sense of what had just happened. His season had just ended. His high school career had just ended. The departing Cyclones had come from behind to upset the Hawks 57-49 on Feb. 9 to advance to the Region 4B final.

It was a disappointing end for Brooks and his teammates. The Hawks led 29-20 at the half, but Eastern View turned up the speed in the third quarter and Hanover struggled to handle the faster pace.

“I thought we did some things really, really well tonight, but they’re a very good team,” said Hanover head boys basketball coach Mike Rohr. “I thought they had sped us up in the second half, which is something we had talked about not letting happen. I thought defensively we still played really well. I thought that if we held them in the 50s that we’d have a chance of beating them – they’re used to playing in the 70s and 80s.”