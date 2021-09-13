 Skip to main content
Hanover boys finish second in Pole Green Invitational
MECHANICSVILLE – Hanover’s boys cross country team finished second in the championship race of the Pole Green Invitational Saturday at Pole Green Park.

Ethan Coleman led the kettle of Hawks with a fourth-place finish in 16:24, behind winner Nicholas Emmert of Louisa (15:57), Berkley Nance of Mills Godwin (16:12) and Ben Hagerich of Glen Allen (16:15). Rounding out the top 10 individuals in the boys championship race were Glen Allen’s Dorian Frick (16.29), Mills Godwin’s Connor Hennesey (16:32), Mechanicsville’s Carter Smith 16:35, Virginia Episcopal’s Colin Walsh (16:40), Greenbrier Christian’s Louka Fetter (16:42) and Deep Run’s Ryan Young (16:45).

Glen Allen won the boys race with 55. Hanover scored 118, with Deep Run (124), Louisa County (156) and Mills Godwin (150) making up the top five. Mechanicsville with eighth with 213 points.

The Hawk girls finished sixth in their championship race. They were led by Hannah Clarke who came in 26th in 21:12. Her teammates Erika Osborn and Ellie Agustin weren’t far behind, with Osborn 30th and Agustin 32nd. Mechanicsville was led by Abby Hughes, who finished 54th.

The top five girls teams were Pacers Homeschool (45 points), Glen Allen (95, Deep Run (100), Midlothian (114) and Albemarle (132).

The top 10 finishers in the girls championship race were: the Covenant School’s Maddie Gardiner (18:10), Pacer Homeschool’s Kayla Werner (18:23), Midlothian’s Gabriella Garcia (18:39), Covenant’s Reese Dalton (18:48); Pacer’s Allie Zealand (18:55); Albemarle’s Jenna Coleman (19:06); Midlothian’s Kylie Bonser (19:27); Deep Run’s Janie Sanborn (19:34); Albemarle’s Madelyn Gypson (19:47) and Deep Run’s Julia Fabiato (20:01).

Pole Green Invitational

(At Pole Greek Park)

Boys

Team scores: 1. Glen Allen 55; 2. Hanover 118; 3. Deep Run 124; 4. Louisa County 156; 5. Mills Godwin 150; 6. Cosby 184; 7. Cover Hill 198; 8. Mechanicsville 213; 9. Pacers Homeschool 224; 10. Midlothian 267; 11. King George 267; 12. Albemarle 278; 13. L. C. Bird 291; 14. Veritas School 336; 15. James River 364; 16. James Monroe 372; 17. Mountain View 374; 18. Spotsylvania 479; 19. Matoaca 513.

Top 25 and local finishers: 1. Nicholas Emmert (LOU) 15:57; 2. Berkley Nance (MG) 16:12; 3. Ben Hagerich (GA) 16:15; 4. Ethan Coleman (HAN) 16:24; 5. Dorian Frick (GA) 16:29; 6. Connor Hennesey (MG) 16:32; 7. Carter Smith (MECH) 16:35; 8. Colin Walsh (VE) 16:40; 9. Louka Fetter (GC) 16:42; 10. Ryan Young (DR) 16:45; 11. Josh Gray (MECH) 16:46; 12. Jonathan Ryan (COS) 16:49; 13. Caiden Davenport (LOU) 16:51; 14. Riley Fouse (SPIR) 16:55; 15. Gavin McCraw (KG) 16:56; 16. Andrew Bennett (CH) 16:59; 17. Luke Craven (GA) 17:01; 18. Caleb Wilcox (CH) 17:03; 19. Eric Fagan (GA) 17:03; 20. Jason Latina (GA) 17:03; 21. Joshua Bendura (DR) 17:07; 22. Michael Tull (DR) 17:17; 23. Nicholas Ligday (HAN) 17:19; 24. Joshua Packer (PACE) 17:26; 25. Seth Miller (HAN) 17:28; 27. Tristin Lemens (HAN) 17:32; 29. Jack Standridge (MECH) 17:37; 52. Lloyd Jewell (HAN) 18:26; 78. Chase Maters (MECH) 19:13; 111. Jonah Volles (MECH) 20:3; 113. Ryan Kocik (HAN) 20:07; 115. Tyler Hill (MECH) 20:11; 123. Daniel Washington (MECH) 20:28; 131. Canon Sandefur (HAN) 21:16.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Pacers Homeschool 45; 2. Glen Allen 95; 3. Deep Run 100; 4. Midlothian 114; 5. Albemarle 132; 6. Hanover 185; 7. James River 202; 8. Mountain View 220; 9. Cosby 227; 10. Veritas School 254; 11. Monacan 258; 12. Saint Catherine's 286; 13. Trinity Episcopal 333; 14. King George 336; 15. Mills Godwin 357; 16. Mechanicsville 425.

Top 25 and local finishers: 1. Maddie Gardiner (COV) 18:10; 2. Kayla Werner (PACE) 18:23; 3. Gabriella Garcia (MID) 18:39; 4. Reese Dalton (COV) 18:48; 5. Allie Zealand (PACE) 18:55; 6. Jenna Coleman (ALB) 19:06; 7. Kylie Bonser (MID) 19:27; 8. Janie Sanborn (DR) 19:34; 9. Madelyn Gypson (ALB) 19:47; 10. Julia Fabiato (DR) 20:01; 11. Tessa Dobrinski (GA) 20:06; 12. Grace Ervi (PACE) 20:12; 13. Annie Ripol (GA) 20:18; 14. Jessie Zealand (PACE) 20:26; 15. Nicole Quiram (MID) 20:32; 16. Brielle Karjane (JR) 20:35; 17. Emma Wunderly (MV) 20:38; 18. Lana O'Flynn (VER) 20:44; 19. Reagan Canada (MON) 20:46; 20. Brianna Comer (LCB) 20:53; 21. Megan Cash (GA) 20:58; 22. Emma Ervi (PACE) 20:59; 23. Anna Fletcher (PACE) 20:59; 24. Lily Grace Hester (JR) 21:02; 25. Hanna Guyton (ALB) 21:08; 26. Hannah Clarke (HAN) 21:12; 30. Erika Osborn (HAN) 21:30; 32. Ellie Agustin (HAN) 21:31; 54. Abby Hughes (MECH) 22:24; 57. Lizzy Tierney (HAN) 22:33; 59. Isabella Godard (HAN) 22:35; 70. Nicole Smith (HAN) 22:59; 91. Kaitlyn Dow (MECH) 24:21; 104. Emily Willard (MECH) 26:0; 112. Sara Hale (MECH) 27:26; 113. Reese Osborn (MECH) 27:29; 114. Lily Andrews (MECH) 27:52.

