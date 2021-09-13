Hanover boys finish second in Pole Green Invitational

MECHANICSVILLE – Hanover’s boys cross country team finished second in the championship race of the Pole Green Invitational Saturday at Pole Green Park.

Ethan Coleman led the kettle of Hawks with a fourth-place finish in 16:24, behind winner Nicholas Emmert of Louisa (15:57), Berkley Nance of Mills Godwin (16:12) and Ben Hagerich of Glen Allen (16:15). Rounding out the top 10 individuals in the boys championship race were Glen Allen’s Dorian Frick (16.29), Mills Godwin’s Connor Hennesey (16:32), Mechanicsville’s Carter Smith 16:35, Virginia Episcopal’s Colin Walsh (16:40), Greenbrier Christian’s Louka Fetter (16:42) and Deep Run’s Ryan Young (16:45).

Glen Allen won the boys race with 55. Hanover scored 118, with Deep Run (124), Louisa County (156) and Mills Godwin (150) making up the top five. Mechanicsville with eighth with 213 points.

The Hawk girls finished sixth in their championship race. They were led by Hannah Clarke who came in 26th in 21:12. Her teammates Erika Osborn and Ellie Agustin weren’t far behind, with Osborn 30th and Agustin 32nd. Mechanicsville was led by Abby Hughes, who finished 54th.

The top five girls teams were Pacers Homeschool (45 points), Glen Allen (95, Deep Run (100), Midlothian (114) and Albemarle (132).