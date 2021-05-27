Hanover shuts out Raiders in tight game

Atlee’s leadoff batter, Kelly Ayer, wasted no time getting in the hit column with a single in the first at-bat of the game. But none of the batters following her could get her home. It was a scenario that seemed stuck on repeat for both teams.

“We were in a great game and a tight game,” McIntyre said. “We had several opportunities to score. We just didn’t quite get that timely hit to push a run in. If we had, it could have been a different game.”

Hanover’s Mardigian broke the stalemate by knocking herself in. With one out in the fourth inning, she got around on a Hammock pitch and drove it over the center field fence.

The pitch she hit was a good one.

“It was a good drop ball,” McIntyre said. “When Hammock came out, she looked right at it and said, ‘Man, I threw a great drop.’ Mardigian just hit it. . . . She just reached down there and got one. It was a great pitch. It was a great spot for the pitch. It was everything that we wanted out of it. Great hitters hit pitcher’s pitches sometime.”