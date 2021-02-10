Hawk basketball teams end regular season on high notes

MECHANICSVILLE – A tiny flow of water, consistently, over millions of years, can create a wonder like the Grand Canyon.

In an extremely condensed version of this act, Hanover boys basketball earned the top seed in Region 4B’s South Section with a pair of solid wins to end their regular season at 7-2, besting Mechanicsville 58-36 and outlasting Patrick Henry 57-53. In defeating the Mustangs, it was drip after drip on defense to allow the offense to build a lead that was never threatened and ensure a playoff berth.

“Our zone, our defense, is by far our greatest strength as a team,” said junior forward Owen Deshazo. “It’s not your standard zone, and it took me a couple of practices to get used to it.”

Deshazo explained that the zone employed by head coach Michael Rohr takes advantage of his players’ athleticism and length, especially at the wings. With enough disruption, the defense begins paying dividends off the glass.

“What really stands out of our zone is how we rebound out of it. In nine games, we only got outrebounded twice,” Deshazo said.