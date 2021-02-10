Hawk basketball teams end regular season on high notes

MECHANICSVILLE – A tiny flow of water, consistently, over millions of years, can create a wonder like the Grand Canyon.
In an extremely condensed version of this act, Hanover boys basketball earned the top seed in Region 4B’s South Section with a pair of solid wins to end their regular season at 7-2, besting Mechanicsville 58-36 and outlasting Patrick Henry 57-53. In defeating the Mustangs, it was drip after drip on defense to allow the offense to build a lead that was never threatened and ensure a playoff berth.
“Our zone, our defense, is by far our greatest strength as a team,” said junior forward Owen Deshazo. “It’s not your standard zone, and it took me a couple of practices to get used to it.”
Deshazo explained that the zone employed by head coach Michael Rohr takes advantage of his players’ athleticism and length, especially at the wings. With enough disruption, the defense begins paying dividends off the glass.
“What really stands out of our zone is how we rebound out of it. In nine games, we only got outrebounded twice,” Deshazo said.
The Hawks were methodical against the Mustangs, slowly building their lead, five after one period, 15 at the half, and 20 after three periods. More impressively was the parade of scorers. Michael Patrick had eight points, Trevor Brooks seven, and Grant Belcher six as seemingly everyone found the basket.
It was a much closer affair with Patrick Henry Thursday, as the Patriots, led by Myles Derricott’s 20 points, held a 27-26 lead at the half. But seniors Brooks and Braniel Santos paced Hanover, Santos leading the Hawks with 13 points.
Deshazo gives a nod to Coach Rohr for what he’s meant to the team in this most unusual of seasons.
“He’s an extremely intelligent basketball coach who always brings his energy and intensity to practice and games. Every day, he preaches to be better than the day before. He does not preach about winning or losing.”
Rohr’s former team, the Hanover girls varsity team, just missed out on making the playoffs, so their “postseason” was a chance to hand unbeaten Patrick Henry its first loss of the season Thursday night.
The Hawks rode a strong start to a 17-11 lead before Patriot junior guard Logan Nuckols drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to draw Patrick Henry to within three at 17-14. The bucket was part of a 12-0 Patriot run to give the home team the lead. Just before half’s end, Julia Mardigian finished a 3-on-2 fastbreak for Hanover to cut the Patriots’ lead to 28-23 at intermission.
Patrick Henry (8-1), fed center Jessica Osuanah early in the third period to a pair of baskets that helped keep the lead. But Hanover responded with a triple from Julia Mardigian to tie the game at 34 with 2:19 left in the period.
The trey was part of a 9-0 Hawk run to retake the lead, ending at the buzzer with another Nuckols score. It was 38-36 Hanover, the stage set for a fantastic finish.
With 4:28 left, Osuanah was fouled, and made one of two free throws to give Patrick Henry a 43-42 lead. Two free throws from Adrianna Jacobs of Hanover, then two from Nuckols, made it 46-45 Hawks with 2:36 remaining.
A minute later, Ava Smith gave the Patriots a one-point lead, which Patrick Henry held when calling timeout with 1:02 left, trying to clinch the unbeaten season and the top seed in Region 4B’s South Section. But the Hawks got the ball back and Jacobs scored inside with 34 seconds left to give Hanover the lead for good at 50-49.
Jacobs forced a steal 19 seconds later. Suddenly the Patriots were in desperation mode, having to foul twice to put Hanover in the bonus, finally doing so with 2.9 seconds left, not enough time to get a good look at the rim. Hanover’s bench burst with emotion over finally beating the Patriots, giving Jacobs, Mardigian, leading scorer Emily Mott (14 points) and Abbi Long a proper senior sendoff.
The loss did cost Patrick Henry a home game in the regional tournament. As the second seed in the South Section, they traveled to Louisa, the top seed in the North, in a semifinal Tuesday night after this edition went to press.
Both Atlee teams qualified for the Region 5B playoffs, which began on Monday.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.