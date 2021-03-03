Hawk swimmers second in states

Mechanicsville fielded a small continent – just two boys – but one of them, Logan Deal dropped nearly a second off his seed time to win the 50 freestyle in 21.42. Deal also finished third in the 100 butterfly in 52.18 – another near-second drop off his seed time.

Patrick Henry was led by a freshman – and its only girl at states – Amanda Barnard. Barnard won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.95. But her gutsiest performance came in her win in th3 500 freestyle. She took an early lead, spurred on by a equally gutsy challenge from John Handley’s Grace Morgan. Morgan stayed within a length of Barnard for much of the race, but Barnard reached down and found a bit more juice to increase her lead over Morgan at the end.

By the time Barnard touched the wall for the final time in 5:05.28 – more than three seconds ahead of Morgan and 1.57 seconds ahead of her own personal best.

“She went out strong and was able to maintain it,” said Patrick Henry head swim coach Bob Flanagan. “She had gone out stronger than at the regional meet as far as a a quick start to that race and was able to keep pushing through to maintain the distance between her and second place – and able to open it up a little bit at the end. It was very exciting. Great race.”

Blacksburg won both Class 4 team championships by wide margins.