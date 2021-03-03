Hawk swimmers second in states

Hanover County swim teams returned with a number of state champions after the Virginia High School League Class 4 swim and dive championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Feb. 23. And the Hawk boys, boosted by their two state champion relay teams, finished as state runner up.
Atlee’s girls, boosted by a number of strong performances – especially from the quartet of Maggie Ivie, Molly Ivie, Meredith Boggess and Alison Harvey – finished sixth in the Class 5 championships at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center Wednesday.
The Hawk boys won the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. In the 200, Sam Castle, Alex DeStephanis, Ben Schoenwiesner and Ben Gordon bested their seed time by nearly three seconds with a 1:28.70 finish. In the 400, Castle, Nathaniel Eliason, Schoenwiesner and Gordon bested their seed time by more than five seconds in 3:15.60.
“The boys, in particular, they had an outstanding day,” said Hanover head swim coach George Massey. “Especially the relays, they were very focused and psyched up for those relays.”
The Hanover girls likewise had strong relay performances, with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a fifth in the 400 freestyle. In the 200, Allison Everhart, Natalie Culley, Morgan Pittman and Jordyn Dillard cut 1.14 seconds off their seed time for a 1:45.15 finish. Pittman, Allison, Cere Duplissey and Dillard finished the 400 in 3:49.73.
Mechanicsville fielded a small continent – just two boys – but one of them, Logan Deal dropped nearly a second off his seed time to win the 50 freestyle in 21.42. Deal also finished third in the 100 butterfly in 52.18 – another near-second drop off his seed time.
Patrick Henry was led by a freshman – and its only girl at states – Amanda Barnard. Barnard won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.95. But her gutsiest performance came in her win in th3 500 freestyle. She took an early lead, spurred on by a equally gutsy challenge from John Handley’s Grace Morgan. Morgan stayed within a length of Barnard for much of the race, but Barnard reached down and found a bit more juice to increase her lead over Morgan at the end.
By the time Barnard touched the wall for the final time in 5:05.28 – more than three seconds ahead of Morgan and 1.57 seconds ahead of her own personal best.
“She went out strong and was able to maintain it,” said Patrick Henry head swim coach Bob Flanagan. “She had gone out stronger than at the regional meet as far as a a quick start to that race and was able to keep pushing through to maintain the distance between her and second place – and able to open it up a little bit at the end. It was very exciting. Great race.”
Blacksburg won both Class 4 team championships by wide margins.
In the Class 5 championships, the Raider girls were led by their 200 freestyle relay team of Alison Harvey, Molly Ivie, Meredith Boggess and Maggie Ivie with a second-place finish in 1:38.92. The quartet also swamp to a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.71.
Maggie Ivie also finished third in the 100 freestyle (53.44) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (58.54). Boggess finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.83), while Molly Ivie finished sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.65) and Harvey was sixth in the 100 butterfly (59.72).
Broke Rempe paced the Raider boys with a fourth in the 100 breaststroke (57.26). He was also part of two sixth-place relay finishes: in the 200 medley relay (with Jason Brown, Tyler Caten and Jace Hollinger) and 200 freestyle relay (with Hollinger, Patrick Herndon and Caten).
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.