Hawks gut out last-minute win over Atlee

Another big Rankin carry, this time of 20 yards, placed the Raiders back in Hanover territory to end the period. But the Hawks ended the drive on a big defensive stop on third down from Grady Fahed, and Atlee settled for a 35-yard field goal by Zach Tschantre for a 22-6 lead with 9:53 remaining.

Hanover’s hopes were fading as the next Hawk drive ended quickly. But Huesman and company got the ball back with 6:40 to go and the team that showed some offensive flash at the start of the third quarter returned with a vengeance.

Huesman found Elrod for a 26-yard pass to the Atlee 42. Next, a 27-yard pass to Chase Flora put the Hawks in the red zone. Two plays later, Huesman fired a slant pass to Elrod for the score. In 62 seconds, it was 22-12. A critical 2-point conversion to cut the lead to one possession failed. It was time to go for broke.

The Hawks tried an onside kick and caught Atlee’s special teams napping. Hanover easily fell on the live ball at the Raider 45. The biggest crowd allowed for football this season, thanks to the Governor’s loosening on coronavirus crowd restrictions, erupted.

It erupted again 23 seconds later when Huesman, scrambling for his life, caught a glimpse of Charlie Rohr, who snuck behind the Atlee defense and was wide open. Rohr scored on a 45-yard pass and Hanover trailed 22-19.