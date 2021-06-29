Hawks hold on at Grafton in state semifinal

YORKTOWN – Hanover took advantage of a three-run second inning to take an early lead and shut out Grafton 4-0 in a Virginia High School League Class 4 softball semifinal Wednesday.

Reagan Hill and Julia Cuozzo reached on back-to-back singles. Hill scored the only run the Hawks needed when a Clipper player mishandled a Julia Currie pop fly. Emma Slutzah, courtesy running for Cuozzo, scored on a passed ball. Brianna Michaels, courtsey running for Currie, then scored on a groundout by Beanie Acors.

Cuozzo turned in a strong performance on the mound, holding the Clippers to four hits and struck out 10.

“They swung at the ball pretty well at the end, but we kind of stayed with [our approach],” said Hanover head coach Mike Rohr. “We didn’t show them a whole lot just because they were struggling with the fast ball I thought Cuozzo did a phenomenal job.”

Lilly Parrish led Hanover with two hits and an RBI. Bella Pastore had a double.

