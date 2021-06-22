Hawks make way into another state baseball tournament

If the god of convenience had smiled on Hanover’s baseball team, the Hawks would have spent all of their postseason playing at home. But a loss to Atlee on the last day of the regular season spoiled that possibility. To get to the state tournament, Hanover’s baseball team, the No. 2 seed coming out of Region 4B South, would have to go on the road to earn a shot at the state title.
One the road, the Hawks had the gods of pitching, hitting and defense solidly on their side.
With a 5-1 victory over Region 4B North No. 1 Courtland on June 14 and a 12-0 thrashing of Region 4B North No. 1 Dinwiddie Wednesday, the Hawks found themselves in a familiar place, the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament which began Tuesday after this edition went to press.
At Courtland, the Hawk’s took a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning before erupting for four runs in the top of the seventh. The key to the Hanover win was outlasting starting pitcher Trey Burton.
“He's a senior, and he's a big-time competitor,” Hanover head coach Tyler Kane said of Burton. “He was throwing two pitches for a strike. We were having a hard time hitting his changeup, so it kept us off-balance all night. We finally were able to get to the bullpen in the seventh and we ended up scoring five or four additional runs in the seventh after being held to one run through the first six innings. We waited for our time to get to the bullpen and took advantage of it when we got there.”
Courtland had hoped to get a complete game out of Burton, but he was approaching 100 pitches as the seventh inning began. Owen Deshazo began the bloodletting with a one-out triple. Burton then issued three straight walks to Chase Hustead, Caden Plummer and Seth Keller – this last scoring Deshazo.
By this time Burton had run out of gas, having thrown 114 pitches, and he was relieved by Reece McFadden. McFadden walked Cannon Peebles to bring in another run, and Nolan Williamson drove in another run on a fielder’s choice. After another out, Charlie Rohr drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the Hawks’ final run.
A trio of Hanover pitchers—Keller, Plummer and Marcus Van Alstine—scattered five hits and struck out 11 Courtland batters.
Wednesday at Dinwiddie, the Hawks would not be held back at the plate, combining for 12 hits and nine walks in a game that quickly turned into a rout. Keller went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored. Peebles went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Plummer had a double and two RBI, and Brett Alvis hit a pair of doubles with an RBI and a run scored.
“We just told our guys, as far as approaches go, that we’re hunting pitches and if we get our pitch, we're going to swing at it and give ourselves a chance,” Kane said.
But hitting wasn’t all he was pleased with.
“It was a really solid performance by us all the way around the field,” Kane said. “I think it was the first complete game that we've played all season. I'm happy we're playing our best baseball here at the end of the year. That's all you can ask for.”
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.