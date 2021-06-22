Hawks make way into another state baseball tournament

If the god of convenience had smiled on Hanover’s baseball team, the Hawks would have spent all of their postseason playing at home. But a loss to Atlee on the last day of the regular season spoiled that possibility. To get to the state tournament, Hanover’s baseball team, the No. 2 seed coming out of Region 4B South, would have to go on the road to earn a shot at the state title.

One the road, the Hawks had the gods of pitching, hitting and defense solidly on their side.

With a 5-1 victory over Region 4B North No. 1 Courtland on June 14 and a 12-0 thrashing of Region 4B North No. 1 Dinwiddie Wednesday, the Hawks found themselves in a familiar place, the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament which began Tuesday after this edition went to press.

At Courtland, the Hawk’s took a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning before erupting for four runs in the top of the seventh. The key to the Hanover win was outlasting starting pitcher Trey Burton.