Hawks prey on Menchville mistakes

MECHANICSVILLE – Hanover’s baseball team advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 4 state title game with a 10-0 thrashing of visiting Menchville in a Class 4 semifinal Tuesday.

The Hawks wasted no time pouncing on the Monarchs’ mistakes. Mechville starting pitcher Zach Davis opened the game by hitting three straight Hanover batters to load the bases.

Nolan Williamson then hit a single to left field to drive in two runs, and the rout was on.

Hanover starting pitcher Seth Keller hit a pair of Menchville batters, but not all at once. He went four innings, striking out nine and giving up two hits and just one other free base on a walk.

“My command was a little off today, but it worked out in the end,” Keller said.

Mechanicsville had just four hits on the evening. Williamson and Owen Deshazo — who hit a double — each finished with two RBI. As a team, the Hawks drew eight walks in addition to the three hit by pitches.

“We’ve been preaching walks, hit by pitches, hard balls on the ground — whatever it takes to not give up free outs,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “The guys executed flawlessly offensively.”

