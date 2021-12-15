Hawks sweep Atlee on rivalry night return

MECHANICSVILL — The Hawks Nest was full. The Rage Cage poured into the Hanover High School gym from Atlee.
Fans of both teams had waited nearly two years to finally experience a normal rivalry night, as the Hawks and Raiders collided in varsity doubleheader basketball action. It would be Hanover fans who got the final cheer, as the Hawks swept both games, the boys victorious 60-38, while the girls used a 25-point first period to run away from Atlee 53-13.
“There’s no doubt that was an advantage for us,” said new Hanover boys head coach Rob Rice when asked of having the first game against Atlee at home. “I thought [Atlee] had the advantage with experience and poise. They’re tough.”
Atlee (3-2) showed its toughness, and poise, on multiple occasions in the first half. After a six-point outburst by Will Krickovic gave Hanover an 11-2 lead four minutes in, the Raiders responded, keeping the Hawks within reach for the remainder of the half, finishing on a 10-3 run to cut the halftime margin to four at 23-19.
Hanover (3-1) had only received three points from their senior shooting guard Charlie Rohr. That changed dramatically in the second half, as Rohr exploded for 14 points in the third quarter, including three treys, as the Hawk defense held Atlee to six points in the period for a 43-25 lead. Rohr finished with a game-high 24 points, while Beau Sahnow added eight and Owen DeShazo scored seven. In all, eight different Hawks had points.
The other difference was Hanover’s ability to limit Atlee’s do it all forward Rival Axselle, who was limited to 10 points, and just one 3-point basket. Josh Turpin scored nine points for the Raiders, while Kennon Martin added seven.
“Our goal was to try to take him, as best we could, out of the game,” Rice explained when asked about their defensive strategy against Axselle. “Will Murphy may be the smallest guy on our team, but he’s got the biggest heart. I challenged him to take that job tonight defensively, you take him. He said, ‘I got you Coach, I’ll take care of it.’ ”
Hanover (3-1) set the course of the game with strong starts in both halves, with the aforementioned 11-2 start to the game, and a 9-2 run to start the second half.
“The game plan was to be disciplined defensively,” Rice noted. “They did a really good job of arriving on the catch, and not helping too much when we didn’t need to, because if you help too much, Atlee, they’ll make you pay.”
Both teams return to action at home on Thursday as Hanover hosts Deep Run, while Atlee will face Mills Godwin.
The girls matchup was settled relatively early, as Hanover used a highly disruptive defense to force, not just turnovers, but also pinning Atlee offensively to the extent where they could not settle in to run their offensive sets.
Seven different Hanover players scored in their explosive first period, which ended with a 25-2 advantage. Credit must be given to the Atlee defense, settling down to hold the Hawks to 28 points in the remaining three periods.
Atlee (1-2) will have to rely on that defense to carry them through the early part of their schedule while they seek to develop their offensive rhythm. Ava Kelvin led the Raiders with six points, while Allison Schools had five.
Hanover (5-0) was led by Kayla Ford’s 13-point performance, while Jada Oakcrum had eight and Isabella Murphy added seven.
“Wednesday, Thursday, we got after it. It was intense, it was a war in there,” said Hanover head coach David Butler about practices leading up to this game, which focused on defense. “This is what will propel this program to where we want to be.”
Two seniors, Ford and Campbell Doughty, were contributors to the Hanover run to the Class 4 state quarterfinals in 2020 just before the pandemic began. In a rugged Region 4B which includes fellow unbeaten Patrick Henry and the likes of Monacan, Powhatan and King George, Hanover knows there will be a price to pay to get back there, and beyond.
“That was so much fun, we want to get back there,” Butler said, noting a conversation with his team about the 2020 run. “The way we get there is we’ve got to practice hard and give great defensive effort.”
The Hawks travel to Deep Run on Thursday, while Atlee heads to Mills Godwin.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.