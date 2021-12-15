Hawks sweep Atlee on rivalry night return

The other difference was Hanover’s ability to limit Atlee’s do it all forward Rival Axselle, who was limited to 10 points, and just one 3-point basket. Josh Turpin scored nine points for the Raiders, while Kennon Martin added seven.

“Our goal was to try to take him, as best we could, out of the game,” Rice explained when asked about their defensive strategy against Axselle. “Will Murphy may be the smallest guy on our team, but he’s got the biggest heart. I challenged him to take that job tonight defensively, you take him. He said, ‘I got you Coach, I’ll take care of it.’ ”

Hanover (3-1) set the course of the game with strong starts in both halves, with the aforementioned 11-2 start to the game, and a 9-2 run to start the second half.

“The game plan was to be disciplined defensively,” Rice noted. “They did a really good job of arriving on the catch, and not helping too much when we didn’t need to, because if you help too much, Atlee, they’ll make you pay.”

Both teams return to action at home on Thursday as Hanover hosts Deep Run, while Atlee will face Mills Godwin.