Hawks tame Mustangs in overtime

MECHANICSVILLE – When Sam Rogers graduated from Hanover High School, the Hawk football team had a strong winning tradition. He had played a huge role in building that tradition.

But, in the years since he walked on at Virginia Tech and his former head coach, Josh Just, left, Hanover had struggled on the gridiron.

In his first game as Hanover’s head coach, Rogers and his players made significant progress toward instilling a victor’s mindset.

After a difficult first half against visiting Mechanicsville in which the Hawks fell behind, they regrouped, tied the game in regulation, then won in overtime 20-19.

“Our team is getting used to learning how to win. It’s a team that hasn’t won much the past three years,” Rogers said. “You could see that on display in the first half. We were moving the ball fine then, when you get close to striking distance, you have mental mistakes.

“We had a talk at halftime. I said, ‘Hey, you guys are right there. Just finish. Finish the deal.’ They found a way in the second half.”