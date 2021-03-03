Hawks tame Mustangs in overtime

MECHANICSVILLE – When Sam Rogers graduated from Hanover High School, the Hawk football team had a strong winning tradition. He had played a huge role in building that tradition.
But, in the years since he walked on at Virginia Tech and his former head coach, Josh Just, left, Hanover had struggled on the gridiron.
In his first game as Hanover’s head coach, Rogers and his players made significant progress toward instilling a victor’s mindset.
After a difficult first half against visiting Mechanicsville in which the Hawks fell behind, they regrouped, tied the game in regulation, then won in overtime 20-19.
“Our team is getting used to learning how to win. It’s a team that hasn’t won much the past three years,” Rogers said. “You could see that on display in the first half. We were moving the ball fine then, when you get close to striking distance, you have mental mistakes.
“We had a talk at halftime. I said, ‘Hey, you guys are right there. Just finish. Finish the deal.’ They found a way in the second half.”
Hanover also made some adjustments at halftime. They had hoped to pass more, but the miserably cold rain made it difficult to get a good grip on the ball while passing or receiving. So the Hawks focused more on running in the second half, and their offensive line wore down the Mustang defense.
The conditions posed a challenge for both teams’ kicking games. Mechanicsville had its two point-after attempts blocked. Hanover’s only point-after attempt bounced off the upright back onto the field, and a Hawk two-point conversion in the second half fell short, leaving the game tied 12-12 at regulation.
Mechanicsville went first at overtime, starting at the 10-yard line and scoring on a 4-yard run by Avant Johnson. This time, Charles Rohr’s point after was good, and Mechanicsville led, 19-12.
But Hanover was to have its own chance at the 10. On third down, quarterback Levi Huesman scored from 4 yards out. And Rogers rolled the dice, opting to go for two.
Huesman bounced out to the right side, outrunning the Mustang defensive backs and earning the Hawks the two points needed to win.
“The joy those guys had after that last score, it was awesome,” Rogers said. “It was awesome to see, see that relief. They knew they put in a ton of work, so it’s a relief to finally see it pay off. It’s pretty cool.”
