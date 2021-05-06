‘Iron sharpens iron’ as county softball starts

MECHANICSVILLE – In the book of Proverbs, you’ll find the axiom “iron sharpens iron.”
Anyone who’s followed high school softball in Hanover County over the past decade knows both the depth of the level of talent, and the breadth of the level of intensity when any two teams collide.
So, with county teams only playing each other during the regular season due to COVID-19, Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry will see each other four times before beginning postseason play. The first week of the season has already shown that all four could be primed for deep playoff runs.
After shutting out Patrick Henry 7-0 to open the season, the Hanover Hawks hosted Atlee Thursday night, a showdown in the circle between experience, in Raider senior Kara Hammock, and youth, in Hanover freshman Lilly Parrish.
Atlee (1-1) got leadoff hits in each of the first three innings, two from Kelly Ayer on a double to open the game and a single in the third. But the Raiders stranded five runners in that period, opening the door for the Hawks to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Zoie Melton, hit by a pitch with one out, scored two batters later on a fielder’s choice from Melissa Acors.
The Raiders answered in the top of the fourth as, with runners at second and third, McKenna Jones grounded out to shortstop, but on the play, courtesy runner Gianna Booker scored from third while Bailey Bucholz grabbed the Hanover defense’s attention trying to reach third base.
For the rest of regulation, it was Parrish versus Hammock in a pitch for pitch battle. The Hawks put the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh, but an Acors fly ball to left was handled by Riley Smith, forcing extra innings.
But two batters into the eighth inning, the heavens opened. A brief, but heavy rain sent fans scurrying for cover, and the Hanover coaching staff to their supply of “Turface”. Close to an hour later, play returned, and for both pitchers, simply gripping the ball became a battle in and of itself.
With no runs in the eighth, the international tiebreaker came into play for the first time in the ninth, placing a runner at second to start the inning. Atlee scored on a Ayer squeeze bunt that plated Jones from third base.
Hanover answered as Parrish laid down a bunt, reaching base on an Atlee error as Reagan Hill scored from second base. Courtesy runner Rylee Beasley advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then home on another wild pitch for the 3-2 victory.
“The strike zone was really big, and I knew the pitch would be called a strike, so I thought, I’ve got to get it down,” Parrish said about the bunt that opened the bottom of the ninth, remembering the end of the play as well. “I went down. I didn’t know where I was for a second.”
It was a hard-luck loss for Hammock, who only allowed three hits while striking out ten Hawk batters. Parrish scattered seven Atlee hits while fanning 11 and walking five. It was a successful baptism by fire for the freshman.
“It was nerve-wracking coming in, but once I got into a few innings, it felt really good,” Parrish noted.
At the same time at Mechanicsville High School, Patrick Henry (1-1) took the lead with two fourth-inning runs, holding off the Mustangs 4-2. Winning pitcher Riley Dull and Edie Jennings each went 2-for-3 for the Patriots, Dull striking out seven Mustangs in 5-2/3 innings of work. Braelyn Blackstone struck out two in relief.
For Mechanicsville (0-2), McKinley Duke struck out a pair of Patriots, allowing three earned runs. The Mustangs committed three errors.
The schedule carousel continues Thursday when the Hawks go to Ashland to face Patrick Henry while Atlee heads to Mechanicsville. The iron sharpening commences in both locations at 6 p.m.
