‘Iron sharpens iron’ as county softball starts

For the rest of regulation, it was Parrish versus Hammock in a pitch for pitch battle. The Hawks put the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh, but an Acors fly ball to left was handled by Riley Smith, forcing extra innings.

But two batters into the eighth inning, the heavens opened. A brief, but heavy rain sent fans scurrying for cover, and the Hanover coaching staff to their supply of “Turface”. Close to an hour later, play returned, and for both pitchers, simply gripping the ball became a battle in and of itself.

With no runs in the eighth, the international tiebreaker came into play for the first time in the ninth, placing a runner at second to start the inning. Atlee scored on a Ayer squeeze bunt that plated Jones from third base.

Hanover answered as Parrish laid down a bunt, reaching base on an Atlee error as Reagan Hill scored from second base. Courtesy runner Rylee Beasley advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then home on another wild pitch for the 3-2 victory.

“The strike zone was really big, and I knew the pitch would be called a strike, so I thought, I’ve got to get it down,” Parrish said about the bunt that opened the bottom of the ninth, remembering the end of the play as well. “I went down. I didn’t know where I was for a second.”