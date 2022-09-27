UPDIKE, Kenneth Bruce Sr., 59, of Hanover, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 25 years, Geanie Dettmer; his son, Kenneth Updike Jr.; his daughter, Tiffany Heese and her husband, Major Paul Heese; stepdaughter, Nichole Small and her husband, Jeremy Small; his grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander and Camille Heese and Jeremiah and Jade Small; a sister, Carole James; nephews, Matthew, Mickey and Jesse; great-nephews, Hunter and Fisher; and his fur baby, Maisy. Kenny enjoyed fast cars, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and relaxing at the river, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. There will also be a reception in the funeral home lounge following the Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the THANC Foundation, www.thancfoundation.org.