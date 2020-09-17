Keselowski talks big, wins big in playoff

RICHMOND – Early last week, Brad Keselowski said he expected to dominate and win at Richmond Raceway in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Saturday night.

He did not have to search for recipes for crow for his post-race meal.

Keselowski, in his No. 2 Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford, led for 192 laps – nearly four times as many as Austin Dillon, who was next on the number of laps lead list with 55 – and, more important, slipped past Dillon on Lap 352 for the final lead change of the night to claim his 34th career Cup Series win, fourth win of the season and 20th top-10 finish this season.

Keselowski said it was not easy to back up his words with results.

“These are some of the best drivers in the world and they're not easy to beat,” Keselowski said. “I knew we were going to have a great car. I knew I had put a lot of work into what I needed to do as a driver to be really good here and to find a really strong rhythm, and if I could pair those things with an execution race, a race with great execution, I felt like we could win it – and we put all those three together, and here we are. That feels really incredible. It's hard to find the right word for it, to be honest, but I'm going to enjoy it for sure.”