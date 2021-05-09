Kickers earn emotional win against South Georgia Tormenta

Part of the art of painting is knowing what to throw when against the wall. Sawatzky put Oalex Anderson in for Matt Bolduc in the 74th minute. Anderson’s speed on the wing proved more than South Georgia could handle. Anderson got in past Tormenta’s defense down the right side, slipped a perfect cross pass over to Terzaghi near the left of the box, and Terzaghi spun around to thread the ball through a phalanx of South Georgia defenders in the net for the first goal of the game.

Anderson beat a South Georgia defender and was fouled in the box to set up Terzaghi’s penalty kick in the 89th minute.

“Oalex is unbelievable going forward,” Sawatzky said. “You want to have that weapon at the right time of the game. We deployed him at the end and he rewarded us. Obviously he’d like to play for 90 minutes, but I don’t think any defender on the planet would want Oalex Anderson running at them in the last 15 minutes fresh.”

As for Terzaghi, he had no trouble resetting when he got another shot at the penalty kick in the 89th minute.

“I knew the goalkeeper’s tendencies,” Terzaghi said. “Thankfully I was able to tuck it away.”

Sawatzky credited the win to the way the team pulled together during an emotionally trying week.