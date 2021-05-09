Kickers earn emotional win against South Georgia Tormenta

The Richmond Kickers needed an emotional boost Saturday following the death of former player and coach David Bulow, 41, who passed away from complications of a stroke Thursday.
Many of the fans needed one, too, as Bulow – survived by his wife Nellie, and three children: Aaron (6), Cameron (3) and Lucy (10 months) – worked with many in the Kickers’ youth programs.
Saturday night, against a South Georgia Tormenta team known for its hard-nosed, physical play, the Kickers delivered the boost many gathered at City Stadium could use. After 80 minutes of scoreless play, Emiliano Terzaghi – who was injured late in the season last year in a USL League One game against Tormenta – broke the ice with a brilliantly placed kick into the top left corner of the South Georgia net.
Nine minutes later, on the second attempt on a penalty kick – after the referee ruled that Tormenta keeper Pablo Jara came off the line early on the first kick – Terzaghi put the ball in the net again to make it 2-0. The Kickers had to sweat out more than nine minutes of stoppage time to seal the win.
“Coming into tonight, the guys were really emotional following a really hard week,” said Richmond head coach Darren Sawatzky. “I wasn’t sure what the response would be. It wasn’t a Picasso, but we threw paint against the wall and we ended up with something at the end.”
Part of the art of painting is knowing what to throw when against the wall. Sawatzky put Oalex Anderson in for Matt Bolduc in the 74th minute. Anderson’s speed on the wing proved more than South Georgia could handle. Anderson got in past Tormenta’s defense down the right side, slipped a perfect cross pass over to Terzaghi near the left of the box, and Terzaghi spun around to thread the ball through a phalanx of South Georgia defenders in the net for the first goal of the game.
Anderson beat a South Georgia defender and was fouled in the box to set up Terzaghi’s penalty kick in the 89th minute.
“Oalex is unbelievable going forward,” Sawatzky said. “You want to have that weapon at the right time of the game. We deployed him at the end and he rewarded us. Obviously he’d like to play for 90 minutes, but I don’t think any defender on the planet would want Oalex Anderson running at them in the last 15 minutes fresh.”
As for Terzaghi, he had no trouble resetting when he got another shot at the penalty kick in the 89th minute.
“I knew the goalkeeper’s tendencies,” Terzaghi said. “Thankfully I was able to tuck it away.”
Sawatzky credited the win to the way the team pulled together during an emotionally trying week.
“Ivan (Magalhães), Akira (Fitzgerald), Luke (Pavone), Matt (Bolduc), Ray (Smetanick), Mika (Elovaara), Riley (Wichmann) – these are guys that have spent a lot of time with David. The guys in our front office, Nathan (Heintschel) and everybody who has worked here while David was here – Patrick (Wood), he had a lot of time with him – it was a really difficult week for those people,” Sawatzky said. “I’m really proud of the guys who have come in and joined our team. They understand the culture and really took care of those guys. Tonight was all about winning a game for David.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bulow’s family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-dave-bulow
