Kickers leap into fourth

With their fourth-straight victory — and second in a week — the Richmond Kickers leaped from eighth to fourth in USL League One standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Ivan Magalhães scored in the 95th minute to lead the Kickers to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over North Texas SC in Arlington, Texas, Sunday night.

Blaine Ferri put the hosts ahead with a goal in the 33rd minute. Richmond (10-8-7) played catch-up almost to the end before Zaca Moran scored an unassisted equalizer in the 81st minute.

Both teams, desperately seeking the three points that would come from the win, battled hard in the six minutes of stoppage time for a winner. In the end, Nil Vinyals found Magalhães in the North Texas box and Magalhães fired a header into the net for the win.

Richmond began the week at City Stadium Wednesday and wasted little time earning an advantage over visitor Forward Madison FC. In the eighth minute, Chris Cole sent a low cross pass into the Madison box to striker Emiliano Terzaghi, who played the pass off the side of his foot into the net.

The Kickers then parried every Madison attack afterward to earn a 1-0 shutout — the 10th clean sheet for Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald.

Richmond will host Forward Madison FC for the Kickers’ final home game of the regular season Saturday at City Stadium at 6:30 p.m.