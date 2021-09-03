Kickers settle for pair of ties

Despite the lack of goals, the Kickers played one of their best defensive games of the year. North Carolina had a number of near breakthroughs, but the Richmond defense repeatedly condensed around the goal to prevent the visitors from scoring.

Probably the most critical defensive play came in stoppage time when Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald dove to his left to punch North Carolina striker Robert Kristo’s header away from the goal, and a defender was nearby to block an open shot on the rebound. The North Carolina shot went into the side of the net instead.

“Going into the match I wanted to be pretty aggressive in terms of being aware of Kristo, being aware of where he was, and then coming off my line as much as possible to help our center-backs,” Fitzgerald said. “There might have been opportunities there to come out and possibly win the ball, but we had bodies around him.

“So for me it was just a matter of dropping back on my line quickly, getting set, balanced, so that – knowing his header wasn’t going to have a ton of pace on it because he was obviously just kind of flicking it – just being able to have my feet ready, I was able to leap forward and get a good push on it.”