King William dominates Graham to win VHSL Class 2 title

“You never know during the course of the game what’s going to shift the momentum,” Moore said. “Sometimes you just get a break like that. That’s one of those things, when opportunity presents itself, you have to capitalize on it.”

Though the G-Men cut their deficit to 28-21 just 22 seconds before the break on an 8-yard Blevins-to-Aiden Wallace TD pass, they would not threaten again.

“We have a dynamic offense,” Robinson said. “When the running game’s going, it opens up the pass. When the pass is going, it opens up the run. Our focus is speed and get to the edges. They contained the edges for a little bit. Once the coaches made adjustments, it opened up for us, and we took off.”

The Cavaliers amassed 502 yards (337 rushing, 170 passing). In their dominant second half, they outgained the G-Men 217-47 and scored three times, a 37-yard jaunt by Robinson at 4:31 of the third quarter, Claiborne’s 1-yard run (following a 59-yard sprint to the 1 on the previous play, and a 5-yard Robinson-to-Hayes connection 54 seconds before the celebration began in earnest.