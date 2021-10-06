King William golfers three-peat as Region 2A champions

King William’s Cavaliers three-peat as Region 2A golf champions.
The Cavaliers scored in a tight bunch in the tournament, held at Queenfield Golf Club on Sept. 27. Jonah Ibanez led the team with an 80, followed by Seth Curry and Gray Beasley at 83 and Mark Knoeller at 85. Kyla Blanton and Owen Burrow didn’t score, but they weren’t far behind their teammates at 88.
“The kids played well. I was happy with all of their scores,” said King William head golf coach Jay Blanton. “They all stayed within their range that I thought that they could shoot.
“It’s always a little bit tougher [at regions]. I guess the adrenaline and the butterflies and everything are always, you always see a little bit more of that at regionals just because of what’s on the line. We were at 331 at regionals. At [the Tidewater District championship] the week before we had shot 324. So we played a little bit better at district, but I mean still, overall, I was happy.”
The Cavaliers along with second-place Randolph-Henry (364) qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships which will be held at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Oct. 12.
Blanton said the Statesman were hampered by the absence of their No. 1 golfer, Austin Queensberry, who was recovering from an illness the day of the regional.
“So that was kind of a big blow to them,” Blanton said. “We kind of knew going in and they were probably our toughest threat. I knew that they could play with us and so that kind of hurt them not having him there.”
The Cavaliers will get a chance to face him soon, however, at the state championships since Randolph-Henry qualified as a team.
Blanton is pleased by his team’s ability to maintain the winning tradition.
“I’ve been blessed to have really good kids in the program the last few years – kids that were willing to dedicate their selves to the game,” Blanton said. “Most of the time you have kids that are willing to give you that time during the season, but they’re not willing to really put in a whole lot of time outside of the season, which is where you see a lot of the growth come from. . . .
“So they’ve all put in a lot of work. And, you know, I’ve been lucky like I said that they’ve all been really good kids and willing to put in the work. So now they’re just kind of, I guess reaping the benefits from all of their hard work.”
That work ethic has precedent. The Cavaliers were led to a Region 2A title in 2019 by then-senior Taylor Hubbard, who is now playing for Winthrop University. Last year, one of their key players was Arria Gross, who is now playing for the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore. Both players set an example for this year’s golfers to follow.
“Those kids were great leaders and these younger kids got to watch the work ethic of those two. And you know, when you’re watching those kids and you see what they end up doing, it makes it easier for those kids to understand what it takes to be at that level of golf.”
