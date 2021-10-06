KW golfers three-peat as Region 2A champions

“So that was kind of a big blow to them,” Blanton said. “We kind of knew going in and they were probably our toughest threat. I knew that they could play with us and so that kind of hurt them not having him there.”

The Cavaliers will get a chance to face him soon, however, at the state championships since Randolph-Henry qualified as a team.

Blanton is pleased by his team’s ability to maintain the winning tradition.

“I’ve been blessed to have really good kids in the program the last few years – kids that were willing to dedicate their selves to the game,” Blanton said. “Most of the time you have kids that are willing to give you that time during the season, but they’re not willing to really put in a whole lot of time outside of the season, which is where you see a lot of the growth come from. . . .

“So they’ve all put in a lot of work. And, you know, I’ve been lucky like I said that they’ve all been really good kids and willing to put in the work. So now they’re just kind of, I guess reaping the benefits from all of their hard work.”