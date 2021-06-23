Last-second score ends Hawk soccer season

MECHANICSVILLE - Three years ago, Hanover's girls soccer team won a playoff on a goal in the last few seconds of regulation.

This year, the Hawks learned what it felt like to lose a playoff - the Region 4B final - on a goal scored in the last few seconds of regulation.

Monacan's Maci Hulver broke through the Hawk defense for a 1-on-1 and put a ball into the left side of the Hanover net in the final seconds of regulation to break a 1-all tie and end what had been a perfect Hawk season one game short of the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament.

"I've been on both ends of this game," said Hanover head coach Manny Tavares. "We won this in 2018 with a couple of seconds to go. I guess it was my turn to feel what it's like to lose with a couple seconds to go."

Monacan striker Olivia Woodson slipped past the Hawk defense in the fourth minute for the game's first goal. Hanover was rattled for a bit, but recovered and equalized on a penalty kick by Ava Olson in the 20th minute.

After that, it was a seesaw battle, with Woodson creating lots of mayhem in front of the Hawk goal, but with no scores until Hulver's goal with 15 seconds on the clock.