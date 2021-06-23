Last-second score ends Hawk soccer season

MECHANICSVILLE - Three years ago, Hanover's girls soccer team won a playoff on a goal in the last few seconds of regulation.
This year, the Hawks learned what it felt like to lose a playoff - the Region 4B final - on a goal scored in the last few seconds of regulation.
Monacan's Maci Hulver broke through the Hawk defense for a 1-on-1 and put a ball into the left side of the Hanover net in the final seconds of regulation to break a 1-all tie and end what had been a perfect Hawk season one game short of the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament.
"I've been on both ends of this game," said Hanover head coach Manny Tavares. "We won this in 2018 with a couple of seconds to go. I guess it was my turn to feel what it's like to lose with a couple seconds to go."
Monacan striker Olivia Woodson slipped past the Hawk defense in the fourth minute for the game's first goal. Hanover was rattled for a bit, but recovered and equalized on a penalty kick by Ava Olson in the 20th minute.
After that, it was a seesaw battle, with Woodson creating lots of mayhem in front of the Hawk goal, but with no scores until Hulver's goal with 15 seconds on the clock.
"The loss at the end, it's heartbreaking, but we had such a great season," Tavares said.