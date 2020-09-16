Late pass gives Enfinger ToyotaCare 250 win

RICHMOND – Grant Enfinger led only 18 of the ToyotaCare 250’s laps Tbursday night, but it was the seven laps he led at the end of the race that made all the difference.
Enfinger slipped his No. 98 Champion/Curb Records Ford past Matt Crafton’s No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Ford on lap 244 and fought him off to the finish line to claim his third win of the season and fifth in in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series overall.
Enfinger said it was a nice change from his recent fortunes as the Gander series heads into the playoffs.
“It’s been a rough last month and a half to two months or so,” Enfinger said. “We really have struggled with speed, probably with the exception of Michigan [on Aug. 8]. We’ve just been a little bit off with speed.
“We haven’t been terrible, but we’ve dug ourselves a hole in the first stage whether it be just handling or whatnot. We get the truck better, but then we bury ourselves in bad track position and we just haven’t had a truck good enough to overcome it.”
But Enfinger and his crew made some adjustments for Richmond and they paid off.
“Myself and Jeff Hensley, we love the short tracks, but we’ve struggled on them a little bit. We haven’t been able to contend for wins at short tracks.” Enfinger said. “It’s really nice to have some speed tonight – not only for the momentum it gives us for the playoffs, but also to kind of check a box. I feel like we maybe found a feel I’m looking for at a short track.”
It was a good night for his race team. Enfinger, Crafton and third-place finisher Ben Rhodes all drive for ThorSport Racing. Crafton’s second-place finish was his ninth top 10 finish of the year. It was Rhodes’ first top-10 finish.
Enfinger and Rhodes nearly ruined each other’s night with a bit of contact earlier in the race.
“It’s racing. At the end of the day, Duke and Rhonda Thorson let us race. They’re incredible owners. They want a ThorSports F-150 in Victory Lane,” Enfinger said. “I probably squeezed [Rhodes] a little bit. He slid up into me. I thought it was going to ruin our day at the time.”
Enfinger got a little help from a lapped car to make the final pass around Crafton.
“A lapped car moved Crafton up the track a little bit,” Enfinger said. “We were able to stick a nose under there and make that move work. It would have been tough to pass him otherwise, but I definitely feel we were a little bit better able to run him down.”
With nine top-10 finishes in addition to his three wins this season, Enfinger had already clinched a berth in the Gander series playoffs. He finished the evening with 2019 points, which has him fourth in the points standings behind Sheldon Creed (2026), Zane Smith (2022) and Austin Hill (2022).
Making up the rest of the top-10 are Brett Moffitt (2015 points), Rhodes (2014), Crafton (2009), Christian Eckes (2005), Todd Gilliland (2003) and Tyler Ankrum (2002). Gilliland and Ankrum clinched the final two playoff berths Thursday night.
Hill, who finished eighth Thursday, clinched the Gander truck series regular season title.
The Gander series playoffs begin on Sept. 17 in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The final race of the 2020 season will be the Lucas Oil 150 on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.