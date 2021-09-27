Legacy of denial, manipulation yields death for fallen officer

As for Trey, he learned a lot from his – our – family. He learned many things he should never have had to learn. The one thing he did not learn was how to properly take care of himself, after all, he spent his early life nothing more than a piece in someone else’s power play.

That failure to learn how to take care of himself cost him dearly. Trey, a corrections and police officer, had a history of heart trouble. He had another heart attack in July when he was on a call where his friend and fellow officer was shot and killed.

Six weeks later, Trey was back on both jobs, feeling compelled to meet everyone else’s demands and needs rather than his own. Seven weeks later, he was dead. Twenty minutes of adrenalin chasing an idiot on a motorcycle who failed to heed a traffic stop proved too much for an already weakened heart.

So, what’s the point of all this airing of soiled linens? I guess it’s a plea for parents – especially those who insist on enforcing their “rights” at the expense of anyone around them – to have more humility about their skills and wisdom.

We don’t always know what’s best for our children. Sure, there are some areas, like don’t cross the street without looking both ways, where our knowledge base is usually pretty sound.