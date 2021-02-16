Lion offensive onslaught too much for Patrick Henry

MINERAL – The weather might have turned frigid last week, with plenty of snow and ice throughout Central Virginia, but there was no sign of a chill in the performance of the Louisa County girls basketball team.
Led by a youth-filled one-two punch from sophomore Olivia McGhee and freshman Sylvie Jackson, the Lions scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points, building a lead that Patrick Henry could not threaten, as the Patriots’ season drew to a close with a 74-47 defeat Tuesday night in a Region 4B semifinal.
McGhee, who already has an offer from North Carolina State University, and Jackson each scored 22 points for the Lions, the former in just three quarters of play. Her pull up 3-point jumper just before the horn gave Louisa a 19-2 lead after a first period which saw the Patriots make only one shot from the field, missing two free throw attempts.
The Lions had eight different scorers, with Lydia Wilson joining McGhee and Jackson in double figures with 10 points.
“We knew they had two Division I players on their team, so we tried offsetting a little bit, but it didn’t work,” said Patriot head coach Phillip Cobb. “They had all these other girls score, and we tried slowing down their two number ones and the other girls were knocking down shots left and right. They weren’t missing.”
In a nutshell, that was the story of the game. Louisa’s offensive output remained consistent, while it took Patrick Henry more than a quarter to finally find the bucket. When Logan Nuckols, who finished with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:37 left in the first half, it was 23-5. The Patriot effort was relentless, but not enough to reel in Louisa.
Up 39-13 at the half, the Lions, who defeated Monacan 73-64 the next day for the Region 4B championship, unleashed another offensive onslaught as Jackson scored 10 of her 22 points on five field goals, Louisa scoring 27 points in the third period for a 66-26 lead.
Jessica Osuanah, continuing strong play late in the season, led Patrick Henry (8-2) with 13 points to go with Nuckols’ 11-point effort. Alicia Artis scored seven points while Ava Smith, in her final game as a Patriot, tallied six points, doing her best on the defensive end to slow down McGhee.
There is much for the Patriots to be happy about this season. First, in a year where many teams sat on the sidelines due to COVID-19, Patrick Henry and the other Hanover County schools were at least able to play a unique schedule with games against their three cross-county rivals.
An 8-1 mark by the Patriots gives them the county championship, an achievement not lost on Cobb, who only loses Smith to graduation.
“We were the best team in Hanover County this year,” Cobb said. “You know, I feel bad that it’s over for Ava. What an addition she’s been for us. We’ve got a lot coming back. We have our core. If we can put the work in during the offseason, we have an opportunity to be really good next year.”
With improved, more consistent play inside from Osuanah, much like she produced down the stretch this season, and the emergence of another outside shooting threat, be it Artis, T’Niyah Baylor, or Julia Dull, to help free Nuckols more in the offense, Patrick Henry will, again, be a force to be reckoned with, and hopefully, will play a normal season come December.
Meanwhile, the Atlee girls basketball team meanwhile saw its season end at the hands of Meadowbrook for the second consecutive season, falling to the top seed in Region 5B 53-33 on Feb. 8. A 7-0 run by the Monarchs in the final two minutes of the first half changed the game, stretching a six-point lead to 13 at the break.
Senior Kelly Ayer was named this week to the Region 5B All-Region Second Team, while teammate Laci Miller earned Third Team honors.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.