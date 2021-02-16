Lion offensive onslaught too much for Patrick Henry

Up 39-13 at the half, the Lions, who defeated Monacan 73-64 the next day for the Region 4B championship, unleashed another offensive onslaught as Jackson scored 10 of her 22 points on five field goals, Louisa scoring 27 points in the third period for a 66-26 lead.

Jessica Osuanah, continuing strong play late in the season, led Patrick Henry (8-2) with 13 points to go with Nuckols’ 11-point effort. Alicia Artis scored seven points while Ava Smith, in her final game as a Patriot, tallied six points, doing her best on the defensive end to slow down McGhee.

There is much for the Patriots to be happy about this season. First, in a year where many teams sat on the sidelines due to COVID-19, Patrick Henry and the other Hanover County schools were at least able to play a unique schedule with games against their three cross-county rivals.

An 8-1 mark by the Patriots gives them the county championship, an achievement not lost on Cobb, who only loses Smith to graduation.

“We were the best team in Hanover County this year,” Cobb said. “You know, I feel bad that it’s over for Ava. What an addition she’s been for us. We’ve got a lot coming back. We have our core. If we can put the work in during the offseason, we have an opportunity to be really good next year.”