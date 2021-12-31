Longest serving Hanover County Supervisor Bucky Stanley dies at age 75

When asked in an RTD candidate profile in 2017 if he would do anything differently regarding his tenure on the board if given the chance, Stanley replied, “Nothing.”

“I have enjoyed it. It’s a long 34 years and it’s a lot of people that you try to help and you do your very best,” he answered. “A lot of people don’t like government. I’m sort of like that myself. ... I’m a conservative. I think you should live within your means. I’m just that type of individual. I always did what I said I was going to do. If I tell you something, I usually do it. ... I think that’s why I get elected.”

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky issued the following statement regarding Stanley’s passing.

“The Hanover County community lost a true champion today,” Budesky said. “Mr. Stanley was a voice for all of the citizens of his district and was one of the most committed citizen advocate Board members I have ever had the pleasure of serving. His loss will be felt well beyond Hanover to the Richmond Region and the broader Commonwealth.”

Hanover Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis said Stanley’s passing is a professional and personal loss for him.