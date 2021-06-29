 Skip to main content
Mechanicsville, Battlefield Green square off in GRAL's third week
MECHANICSVILLE — Young swimmers continued to get their racing on in the third week of Greater Richmond Aquatic League action.

Among the meets being held last week was a virtual meet between Battlefield Green and Mechanicsville Recreation Association Wednesday.

Mechanicsville was led by quad winners Logan Deal, Jordyn Dillard, Tyler Earley, Ciara Lewis, Alexander Patrick, Alex Preumer and Caitlyn Robertson; and by triple winners Kylee Califano, Arabella Lewis, C.J. Lewis, Peyton Seward and Taylor Whitlow.

Battlefield Green was led by quad winner Levi Robinson and triple winners Christine Gilbreath, Mason Lewis and Lexi Scott.

