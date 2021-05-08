Mechanicsville loses one, wins one in baseball week disrupted by weather

Both of their doubles came in the top of the third inning to give Mechanicsville the first lead of the game. Lamb opened the inning with his double and, one out later, Hairfield doubled him in to make it 1-0. But the Raiders went ahead in the bottom of the inning.

Landon Scott opened Atlee’s third with a walk. Jacob Hines was hit by a pitch. Bronson Davis puts down a sacrifice bunt to advance both, but an errant throw to first allowed Scott and Hines to score and Davis to reach third. Miguel Montoya walked to put Raider runners at first and third – still with no outs.

With Connor Konecny at the plate, Montoya gets picked off at first, but Konecny hits a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Scott and make it 3-1.

The Mustangs waste no time to respond. Strattman opens the top of the fourth inning with a single and a courtesy runner, Nolan Kruse, takes over on the base paths. Kyle Whitlock singled Kruse to third and advanced to second on the throw, and Trevor Loving walked to load the bases.

One out later, Lamb singled to drive in Kruse and keep the bases loaded. After another out, Hairfield singles to drive in Whitlock and Loving to put Mechanicsville back in the lead for good.

Johnson said it was never going to be easy.