Mechanicsville loses one, wins one in baseball week disrupted by weather

MECHANICSVILLE – You win some, you lose some. The important thing for the Mechanicsville Mustangs, however, is that they got both of their scheduled games in last week despite the weather.
Mechanicsville began its week Tuesday in Hanover’s gym waiting out the rain for more than an hour. When the rain let up, Hawk staff quickly readied their diamond for a 7:30 p.m. – as opposed to the scheduled 6 p.m. – start in a battle of county unbeatens.
Hanover took advantage of a two-run first inning to leave with its unbeaten streak intact, but when both teams were scheduled to play again Friday – Hanover versus Patrick Henry and Mechanicsville versus Atlee – Mechanicsville, the original host of its game, changed venue and delayed the start for an hour and got its game in to claim a 7-4 victory over the Raiders.
The Hawks’ contest with Patrick Henry was postponed.
“It was a little rough situation both nights,” said Mechanicsville head coach Tyler Johnson. “Hanover was very accommodating letting us hang out in their gym for an hour, hour and a half. Here at Atlee, Coach (John) Corbin and I had been communicating pretty much throughout the day. We know they could get their field ready”.”
Not that many years ago, the Mustangs and Raiders would have needed kayaks and pirogues to get a game in after Friday’s rain because of its historically poor drainage. But Atlee and Hanover have both benefitted from improvements to their respective fields, and the Mustangs benefitted from being the only team in the county to not have to postpone a game because of last week’s weather.
“John’s done a great job on the field – the same over at Hanover,” Johnson said. “Everybody knows that these two fields are pretty amazing. Kudos to their coaches (including Tyler Kane at Hanover) for doing what they do.”
Tuesday’s battle at Hanover began a bit rough for Mechanicsville. They gave up a pair of runs in the first inning to the Hawks on a walk, back-to-back singles, and a passed ball. That was all the Hawks needed to win.
After that, the game settled into a vicious pitchers’ duel, with the Hanover staff recording 14 strikeouts and the Mustang staff 10. Hanover starter Seth Keller led the pack with 11 strikeouts, while closer Levi Huesman struck out all three Mustang batters he faced. Mechanicsville starter Brett Allen was no less deadly with nine strikeouts in five innings of work. Reliever Jalen Strattman struck out one of the three batters he faced.
“Tuesday was a great game,” Johnson said. “I think butterflies impacted us a little bit, but that’s no excuse. We should have put some runs up in the first inning and didn’t, and then they took advantage of some situations that we didn’t in the first. . . . We need to be better offensively, but I’m encouraged with our defense and our pitching.”
The Mustang offense did pick up Friday at Atlee, totaling nine hits – including doubles by Dallas Hairfield and Cameron Lamb.
Both of their doubles came in the top of the third inning to give Mechanicsville the first lead of the game. Lamb opened the inning with his double and, one out later, Hairfield doubled him in to make it 1-0. But the Raiders went ahead in the bottom of the inning.
Landon Scott opened Atlee’s third with a walk. Jacob Hines was hit by a pitch. Bronson Davis puts down a sacrifice bunt to advance both, but an errant throw to first allowed Scott and Hines to score and Davis to reach third. Miguel Montoya walked to put Raider runners at first and third – still with no outs.
With Connor Konecny at the plate, Montoya gets picked off at first, but Konecny hits a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Scott and make it 3-1.
The Mustangs waste no time to respond. Strattman opens the top of the fourth inning with a single and a courtesy runner, Nolan Kruse, takes over on the base paths. Kyle Whitlock singled Kruse to third and advanced to second on the throw, and Trevor Loving walked to load the bases.
One out later, Lamb singled to drive in Kruse and keep the bases loaded. After another out, Hairfield singles to drive in Whitlock and Loving to put Mechanicsville back in the lead for good.
Johnson said it was never going to be easy.
“There’s never going to be gimmes,” he said. “Any team in our county, we’re always going to play. Coach Corbin over there does a great job with his guys. It’s always going to be a battle.”
Still, Corbin would have liked to see his Raiders do better.
“We didn’t execute when we needed to,” Corbin said. “We didn’t get timely hits when we had runners on. We ran ourselves out of a couple of innings. We’re not playing smart baseball yet.”
The Mustangs were especially smart on the basepaths. Mechanicsville runners combined for six stolen bases — three by Allen and two by DiNapoli. The pair combined on a double steal in the sixth inning in which DiNapoli scored and Allen took third.
“C.J. just did it on his own. It was a good read,” Johnson said. “It was two outs and we were being aggressive. He just took it upon himself and he did it. It was awesome. . . . Brett made it to third. We did an excellent job of baserunning tonight.”
