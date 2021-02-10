Midlo wins wrestling title, but Raiders send seven to states

CHESTERFIELD – Midlothian wrestling won its first team regional championship since 1987 on Saturday at the Class 5, Region B meet at Matoaca.

Trojans coach Christopher Burks said the way the meet was playing out, they knew the team title would come down to the last few matches. Prince George finished second with 218 points to Midlothian’s 220. Atlee placed third with 170 points.

“It literally came down to our next-to-last match,” Burks said, speaking of the second-place match at 132 pounds. The Trojans’ Jackson Foldes pinned Matoaca’s Brian Emerson in 1:34 to give Midlothian the decisive team points.

“It took us a few minutes to put the math together to figure out that we were going to win. We knew when he [Foldes] won that, that was big, but we weren’t quite sure until a couple matches later.”

Burks has been the head coach at Midlothian for three years, and said he’s not sure what classification that 1987 regional title was in. An old banner in the gym says that’s the last time it happened, so Saturday’s title would appear somewhat historic. Burks did say this is “absolutely” the program’s most significant accomplishment in his memory.