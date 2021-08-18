Minutes from victory, Kickers give up tie

Gloomy skies literally dominated the atmosphere at City Stadium Saturday night before the Richmond Kickers’ USL League One match against visiting New England Revolution II. Gloomy skies still dominated – figuratively at least – the atmosphere after the game.

The mood was sunny for the Richmond side for most of the match, especially after striker Emiliano Terzaghi scored the second of his two goals of the evening to put the Kickers up 2-0 in the 56th minute of the match.

The mood stayed sunny until the final five minutes of regulation play, when New England scored a pair of goals – one in the 86th minute and one in the 87th – to even the score.

“I think the first 15 minutes they were better than us. I think the middle part of the game, I think we controlled the game, scored a couple of goals, really didn’t give up much,” said Richmond head coach Darren Sawatzky. “We need to do a better job of keeping possession of the ball because in later stages of the game we were fatigued. We had to make changes and it cost us.”