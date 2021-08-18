Minutes from victory, Kickers give up tie

Gloomy skies literally dominated the atmosphere at City Stadium Saturday night before the Richmond Kickers’ USL League One match against visiting New England Revolution II. Gloomy skies still dominated – figuratively at least – the atmosphere after the game.
The mood was sunny for the Richmond side for most of the match, especially after striker Emiliano Terzaghi scored the second of his two goals of the evening to put the Kickers up 2-0 in the 56th minute of the match.
The mood stayed sunny until the final five minutes of regulation play, when New England scored a pair of goals – one in the 86th minute and one in the 87th – to even the score.
“I think the first 15 minutes they were better than us. I think the middle part of the game, I think we controlled the game, scored a couple of goals, really didn’t give up much,” said Richmond head coach Darren Sawatzky. “We need to do a better job of keeping possession of the ball because in later stages of the game we were fatigued. We had to make changes and it cost us.”
New England put up a strong attack early on, but – after Terzaghi took a pass from Matt Bolduc and swatted it into the net for a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute – the Kickers seemed in control. The second half began well for Richmond, and the match seemed all but over in the 56th minute when Terzaghi fired a long-distance rocket with an added bounce to get past New England goalkeeper Joseph Rice.
Terzaghi was looking to pass when he decided to take the shot instead.
“I took a look around me. I saw there was no one available,” he said. “So I looked at the keeper and tried to rip a shot. Fortunately, it took an odd bounce and that led to the goal.”
Terzaghi’s first goal came on a set-piece play the team runs repeatedly in practice.
“It’s something we work on in training almost every day – the danger zone,” Terzaghi said. “It’s something we try to make sure we capitalize. Every time I see someone enter that zone, I try to make sure I run across the goal . . . The opportunity arose, I took my chance and, thankfully, I was able to score.”
New England’s first goal was almost a mirror image of Terzaghi’s second, a long distance rocket that zipped past Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald. A minute later, a defensive lapse left Revolution forward Edward Kizza open in front of the net. Justin Rennicks fired a long cross pass from the right corner Kizza’s way, and Kizza headed it in for the equalizer.
