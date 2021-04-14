Monacan pass attack overpowers Patriots

Patrick Henry, turning some short passes into long gains and pounding away with its running game, scored on Allen’s 9-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to cut Monacan’s lead to 21-13.

A 33-yard run from Jefferson (18 carries, 110 yards) helped get the Chiefs to the PH 10 on the ensuing possession. Hensley scrambled around before humming a bullet to McLeod in the back of the end zone for a TD.

“They were able to capitalize on big plays,” said Patrick Henry head coach Ken Wakefield Sunday. “We put them in some situations third-and-long. I think actually the first one was fourth-and-long and they completed a long, some long passes – if not for a touchdown, it definitely got them down to the red zone and that was really the big story of the game.

“We knew that they had athletes going in but, you know, we gave up some key big plays and we had a couple of costly turnovers that ended up kind of biting us at the end.”

Patrick Henry didn’t let Monacan get comfortable. The Patriots put together an 89-yard TD drive, capped by Allen’s 1-yard run. PH went for the 2-point conversion. After being backed up by a false start, Allen was taken down well short by Jefferson.