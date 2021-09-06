Mustangs fight hard, but fall in overtime

Mechanicsville’s ground game gained steam following Powhatan’s missed field goal in the latter stages of the third quarter. Varner and Messe combined to carve out 73 rushing yards in an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Varner’s explosive run up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Mustangs, however, were unable to tie the game on the extra-point attempt, and Powhatan padded its lead early in the fourth. Trevillian aired a 35-yard pass out to Ethan Dowdy to march the visitors inside Mechanicsville’s 20, and Johnson, facing fourth-and-4 from the Mustangs’ 11-yard line a few plays later, caught a pass from Trevillian and powered past the Mustangs’ defenders on a slanted run to his right for the score.

But the home team’s offense picked up right where it left off. Starting from their 32, the Mustangs were led by Messe’s 48 yards in the 12-play drive, and also by Callahan’s crucial 2-yard pass on fourth down from Powhatan’s 20-yard line for the first-down conversion. Varner opened the drive on an 8-yard run and ended it with a 5-yard touchdown carry.

After a pass interference call against Powhatan shortened the distance of Mechanicsville’s two-point conversion try, Messe powered across the goal line on the short run to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:04 remaining in regulation.