Mustangs stampede to big win at Deep Run

GLEN ALLEN – When you’ve lost 23 of your last 26 football games, you look at a new season as a new opportunity. And when opportunity presented itself early in Mechanicsville’s season-opening drive Thursday night at Deep Run High School, Mustang head coach Ryan Turnage rolled the dice.

On fourth-and-12 inside Wildcat territory, rather than punt, Turnage gave the green light to junior quarterback Jordan Callahan who, after not finding an open receiver, took off and willed himself to a first down.

That spark turned into a Mechanicsville offense on fire, racking up over 250 yards of rushing offense in a 43-7 rout over Deep Run to give the Mustangs their first win since Oct. 11, 2019.

It wasn’t just the offense on fire, as the Wildcats visited Mechanicsville’s side of the field six times, but couldn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter after the game’s outcome had long been decided.

“Defensively, we played really well in the first half. We felt like we had a good handle on what they would try to do to us,” Turnage said. “Our game plan was simple, and the kids played hard.”