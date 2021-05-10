NASCAR unveils its 'Next Gen' cars

“What Ford has made here with this Mustang, you’d be lying if you said this thing isn’t beautiful,” said Joey Logano, who currently drives a Ford Mustang for Team Penske. “It looks aggressive, neat, just like what you see on the street. I think any Mustang enthusiast, Ford lover, would absolutely approve of what we’re going to bring to the racetrack.”

Part of the redesign was made possible by starting from scratch – a clean sheet – even to the point of changing the dimensions of the car’s footprint.

“It’s the body, what we are able to do by coming up with new proportions for it,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. “This screams ‘Mustang’ to me, just the proportions of the car. With the low roof, the long hood, the short deck, those are Mustang proportions. That jumps out immediately.”

Similar changes were evident in the Camaro and Camry.

“Some of the excitement for Chevrolet and some of the main highlights is that the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 is even closer to the production Camaro ZL1,” said General Motors’ Director of NASCAR Operations Eric Warren. A lot of the features are the lower roof line, really the streamlined look of the greenhouse and the short deck lid really brings forward that coupe styling that we see in the production Camaro ZL1.”