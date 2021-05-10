NASCAR unveils its 'Next Gen' cars

MECHANICSVILLE — For two years now, teams of engineers, race team personnel, auto industry representatives and NASCAR staff have been working on a major project: designing the next generation of Cup Series rides. Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, their efforts yielded tangible results as NASCAR unveiled its three Next Gen cars.
The makes and models of the three will sound familiar: Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Toyota Camry. What may surprise NASCAR fans, however, is that the Next Gen cars look and feel a lot more like what people can buy in their local showroom.
“This is a significant moment for our sport. This car is more relevant and includes more innovation than any car in NASCAR history,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “We really wanted to get back to a promise that we had made to the fans, which is to put the ‘stock’ back in stockcar. That was something extremely important to us and our fans.
“But just as important to our fans is the racing on the racetrack. It’s hard to believe that the racing could be any stronger than it is last year and the first 11 races this year, but this car has features that will make it even better.”
At the unveiling, it was evident that the three cars looked much more like their production counterparts. Race fans can watch their heroes win on Sunday, then buy a car a lot like what they saw on the track Monday.
“What Ford has made here with this Mustang, you’d be lying if you said this thing isn’t beautiful,” said Joey Logano, who currently drives a Ford Mustang for Team Penske. “It looks aggressive, neat, just like what you see on the street. I think any Mustang enthusiast, Ford lover, would absolutely approve of what we’re going to bring to the racetrack.”
Part of the redesign was made possible by starting from scratch – a clean sheet – even to the point of changing the dimensions of the car’s footprint.
“It’s the body, what we are able to do by coming up with new proportions for it,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. “This screams ‘Mustang’ to me, just the proportions of the car. With the low roof, the long hood, the short deck, those are Mustang proportions. That jumps out immediately.”
Similar changes were evident in the Camaro and Camry.
“Some of the excitement for Chevrolet and some of the main highlights is that the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 is even closer to the production Camaro ZL1,” said General Motors’ Director of NASCAR Operations Eric Warren. A lot of the features are the lower roof line, really the streamlined look of the greenhouse and the short deck lid really brings forward that coupe styling that we see in the production Camaro ZL1.”
Warren pointed out a number of similarities under the hood as well, such as the fact that both the production Camaro and Next Gen version are rear-drive coupes.
“Some of the other features the production Camaro also shares with the car: The cooling air comes through the nose, comes out of the hood vents just like it does on a production Camaro. We have rack-and-pinion steering, and then one of the more visible looks is the larger forged aluminum wheels just like we see on the production Camaro,” he said. “A lot of other features, including the exhaust and sound, I think the throaty sound that we talk about, I think is going to be exciting for the fans.”
Off the racetrack, Camaros and Mustangs generally appeal to a different demographic than the Camry, but Toyota expects a similar boost of interest and pride among its customers with the look, feel, and performance of the Next Gen Camry TRD.
“There’s no mistake we’re racing a TRD Camry,” said Toyota’s President of TRD, David Wilson. “I’m proud of the progress that the industry has taken towards that, even with Gen-6, so much better than what we’ve raced in the past.
“This is a revolutionary, another revolutionary, step forward. I do believe the mom or dad driving this beast of a TRD Camry is going to take more pride in our success. That makes me feel good. That really does bring me a lot of pride . . . the fact that it’s a TRD Camry, even closer aligns it to what we sell.”
