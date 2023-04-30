Hanover County students who are interested in serving their community are invited to seek membership in the Hanover Youth Service Council (HYSC). This youth-led service organization is for rising 8th grade through 11th grade students who live in, or attend school in, Hanover County.

Potential new members are being recruited by Hanover County’s Department of Community Resources and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. The application form is available on the County’s website at www.hanovercounty.gov/1272/Hanover-Youth-Service-Council. You can also contact Morgan Lindsay, Youth Services Specialist, at mtlindsay@hanovercounty.gov or (804) 365-4180.

The goal of the program is to bring together students from across Hanover who are committed to the values of leadership and community service. Youth from each middle and high school are encouraged to apply. The department would also like to have students from private and home schools apply.

Members are expected to attend monthly meetings and participate in at least 50 hours of community service each year.

Meetings are scheduled for the first Monday of each month from 7-8 p.m. Projects will vary each month. Members are highly encouraged to develop and lead their own service projects. Prior volunteer or leadership experience is not a requirement.