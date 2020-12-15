2020 Local’s Choice Contest Rules – Hanover County, Virginia – Richmond Suburban News

8. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By participating in this Contest, each participant assumes all liability for any injury or damages caused or claimed to be caused by participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize and releases the Sponsor from any such liability. The Sponsor is not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website’s terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. The Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. The Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. The Sponsor is not responsible for injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupts or impairs administration, security, fairness or proper operation of this Contest, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.