2021-2022 blueprint OK’d for Return to Learn Plan

“We never eliminated the acceleration option, but we did have to change the model during the pandemic,” Greif explained. “We are looking to go back to the models that existed before the pandemic for providing for that acceleration in math both in fourth grade and in the fifth grade.”

She said different schools employ different math models according to the needs of their students.

“We evaluate the enrollment numbers overall and also the enrollment numbers related to the students who are ready for that acceleration,” Greif said. “We are committed to reverting back to some of the models . . . and there will be access to acceleration.”

Superintendent Michael Gill bolstered that commitment. “Let me unequivocally say there is not nor has there ever been any plans to do away with accelerated class work in math or any other subject.”

Chickahominy District school board representative Bob Hundley provided further clarification. “Is it fair to say that there are multiple ways to deliver advanced and rigorous math training to elementary students in addition to Math 4-5 or Math 5-6.”