2021 Christmas Mother is ready for the challenge

No decision has been reached on the food boxes for this year. Jones explained that it is unclear if Hanover County Public School students will participate in the food drive due to pandemic restrictions. He said food cards are a viable option to replace the boxes if that becomes necessary.

The project is community driven and a number of organizations and agencies participate in the annual event. For example, the Mechanicsville Rotary and the Ruritans sell food items at the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 5 and proceeds assist the Christmas Mother.

Rummel has already begun work on this year’s project by composing a letter distributed to area businesses and organizations asking for their support for the upcoming mission.

She plans on speaking to various clubs and organizations in the county during the upcoming weeks to garner support for the program. “There are lots of them that want to help each year, so I’m looking forward to that,” she said. “The clubs like to hear from the Christmas Mother.”

Joe and Jeannie have 10 grandchildren that keep them busy and on the road often to attend various events that involve the group in age from 3 weeks to 20-years old.