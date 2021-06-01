301st rider signs up for DASH

HANOVEDR -- As the county marks its 301st Birthday, Hanover County is learning from its past and building toward its future. This also could be said of Hanover DASH.

Hanover DASH has been making history since Dec. 12, 2019, when it began offering specialized transportation services to adults 60+ years of age and persons with short-term or long-term disability. This is the first formal public transportation offered by the county. Since its launch, over 4,540 rides have been completed to date.

In honor of Hanover’s 301st Birthday, Hanover DASH is celebrating its 301st registered rider. This distinction goes to Jackie Stuart of Mechanicsville, who was approved for the service on April 30.

Hanover DASH provides individualized trips to doctors’ offices, grocery stores, banks and formal social/recreational programs as well as to Hanover Government buildings.

The service area includes within seven miles of the county’s borders. The Hunter McGuire VA Medical Center and the medical facilities at Stony Point also are included.