301st rider signs up for DASH

HANOVEDR -- As the county marks its 301st Birthday, Hanover County is learning from its past and building toward its future. This also could be said of Hanover DASH.
Hanover DASH has been making history since Dec. 12, 2019, when it began offering specialized transportation services to adults 60+ years of age and persons with short-term or long-term disability. This is the first formal public transportation offered by the county. Since its launch, over 4,540 rides have been completed to date.
In honor of Hanover’s 301st Birthday, Hanover DASH is celebrating its 301st registered rider. This distinction goes to Jackie Stuart of Mechanicsville, who was approved for the service on April 30.
Hanover DASH provides individualized trips to doctors’ offices, grocery stores, banks and formal social/recreational programs as well as to Hanover Government buildings.
The service area includes within seven miles of the county’s borders. The Hunter McGuire VA Medical Center and the medical facilities at Stony Point also are included.
Approved riders have greater flexibility in when and how they book point-to-point, same-day rides, or for van transportation, with as little as 24 hour notice. There is an online booking platform and mobile app for riders to book rides with ease, and a 24/7 call center for support or additional booking assistance.
Additionally, once rides are booked, riders can get notifications via text or phone call about their upcoming ride so they will know the status of their trips.
Rides are available to residents between 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
All rides are direct, non-stop and a flat co-pay of $6 for one-way trips. Currently, the co-pay has been waived to respect the financial challenges incurred by many residents due to COVID-19.
To learn more about Hanover DASH, visit www.HanoverDASH.org or call 804-365-DASH (3274).
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.