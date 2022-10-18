7-year-old Javi’s wish of becoming a firefighter becomes a reality

In the Hanover County Administration Building’s board room last week, a 7-year-old boy raised his hand and pledged to live the Hanover Fire-EMS department’s values of pride, accountability, courage and teamwork every day. With the board room packed with county officials, friends, family and community members, all rose from their seats to offer a standing ovation to the county’s newest firefighter.

After long anticipation and a difficult battle with cancer, Javi Guzman’s wish to become a Hanover firefighter officially came true at his Oct. 10 swearing in ceremony. What began as a submission to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia evolved into an inspiring partnership between the foundation, Hanover Fire-EMS and Javi’s family in making his lifelong dream a reality.

“We again want to emphasize how proud we are of your bravery, and your fortitude, and your strength and all of the wonderful qualities that you embody and bring not just to the Hanover County Fire-EMS, but to the Hanover County community at large,” said Hanover County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek to Javi during the ceremony.

Hanover Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland commemorated Javi’s courage during the ceremony for fulfilling his dream.

“As we look back on the story of Javi, we are all inspired,” Piland said on behalf of his department. “To become a firefighter, you must be courageous. Javi has demonstrated that he has the strength to be courageous no matter what comes his way.”

Javi was diagnosed in 2019 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma– a life-threatening illness that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system. After a series of difficult treatments, he is now in remission.

Throughout his difficult journey, Javi’s dream of becoming a first responder was unwavering. Whenever he hears a siren outside of his house, he sprints outside to see if it is sounding from a police car, fire truck or ambulance, said his mother, Amy.

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia helped the young boy achieve his dream, as the organization strives to grant life-changing wishes to all children with critical illnesses. According to their website, wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength children need to fight a critical illness.

Sheri Lambert, CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, said they have granted over 5,500 wishes since the foundation’s inception 35 years ago.

“We’re just overjoyed,” Lambert said on behalf of her foundation. “Really a wish for each child brings such incredible strength and hope. It has given Javi in particular something to look forward to throughout the pandemic.”

Piland said it was “an easy yes” when Make-A-Wish reached out to his department on behalf of Javi’s wish.

“We knew that this was someone in our community that was special, and we knew that we could make a difference,” he said.

Javi’s hard work toward achieving this accreditation was powerfully displayed during the ceremony, as Hanover Fire-EMS Deputy Chief Chris Anderson presented Javi with a certificate of graduation from the Fire Academy and a plaque naming him as the academy’s Honor Graduate.

Piland additionally presented Javi and his brother, Alex, with two challenge coins.

“That unit coin really bonds us together as brothers and sisters in the department,” Piland said, adding that the coins contain a Latin phrase translating to “Always ready.” This symbolizes the department’s constant readiness to take care of their citizens and each other, he said.

“Javi, you have done an outstanding job preparing yourself for this day, and there’s no doubt you will do an outstanding job moving forward,” said Piland to his newest recruit. “As your fire chief, I want you to work hard, I want you to be kind to the people that you will serve, and I want you to have fun.”

The ceremony concluded with his official swearing in and Alex pinning Javi’s badge to his Hanover Fire-EMS uniform – a special moment that his parents, Amy and Martin, will always remember.

Amy and Martin said the day was “overwhelming in a very good way” and expressed how proud they were of their son and their appreciation for the ceremony’s large turnout, which was even joined by Javi’s class from Kersey Creek Elementary School.

“We know he’s been waiting for this day to come here and have his wish…and I know that he’s going to have so much fun today,” Amy said.

Officially jumping into his duties, Javi boarded the 410 firetruck following the ceremony and took off – for his first ride in a firetruck – to Hanover Station 10. The 410 truck holds special significance for Javi, as its firefighters responded to a fire in his home over a year ago.

Javi spent the rest of the day as a firefighter, learning how to put on his custom-fit turnout gear and helmet, extrication, how to put out a plane fire and other drills along with touring the LifeEvac facility with VCU Health. He also enjoyed some shopping with his fellow firefighters for their firehouse lunch at the station.

Javi said “putting out fires” is the most fun thing about being a firefighter.

With another wish granted, Lambert said wishes take a significant amount of volunteers and community members to make them possible. Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is always looking for volunteers to become involved with their mission.