97th District candidates address the issues

Wyatt: Public Safety and support for our law enforcement, growing the economy and creating well-paying jobs, and ensuring our students receive the best education possible, where they are taught how to think, rather than what to think, are three pressing issues for the 97th District. We must continue to fund our law enforcement and stop the attacks on them. Additionally, we need to get back to policies that punish criminals, rather than reward them, and never forget the victims. Regarding economic development, we need to create an environment where businesses can flourish by reducing taxes and burdensome regulations. We must also protect Virginia’s status as a Right to Work State. Finally, regarding education, we must get funding directly to the teachers and classrooms, rather than the educational bureaucracies. Also, we must focus on teaching the core issues, such as reading, writing, STEM, and the trade and technology centers, and not treat our classrooms as places for political indoctrination. CRT has no place for schools in the Commonwealth.