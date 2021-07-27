‘A lot of work to do’ - Comp Plan review begins

Hanover County officials are planning a Comprehensive Plan Update in 2022, and planning director David Maloney laid out a blueprint for that process at a board meeting last month.

It’s the first step in a process that will involve elected officials, planning staff and the public in a series of workshops, public meetings and informational sessions.

“These are just some ideas about process and recommendations that we have received,” board chair Sean Davis said prior to Maloney’s presentation. “We wanted to lay out a format that can hopefully be presented to the citizenry ….. for them to look at and give us some more feedback.”

“It’s that time again to start thinking about the Comprehensive Plan,” Maloney told the supervisors. Virginia code requires that localities review and update their Comprehensive Plans every five years. the current plan was adopted in 2018.

Maloney described his presentation as a list of proposed issues and topics that the upcoming plan would address.