‘A lot of work to do’ - Comp Plan review begins

Hanover County officials are planning a Comprehensive Plan Update in 2022, and planning director David Maloney laid out a blueprint for that process at a board meeting last month.
It’s the first step in a process that will involve elected officials, planning staff and the public in a series of workshops, public meetings and informational sessions.
“These are just some ideas about process and recommendations that we have received,” board chair Sean Davis said prior to Maloney’s presentation. “We wanted to lay out a format that can hopefully be presented to the citizenry ….. for them to look at and give us some more feedback.”
“It’s that time again to start thinking about the Comprehensive Plan,” Maloney told the supervisors. Virginia code requires that localities review and update their Comprehensive Plans every five years. the current plan was adopted in 2018.
Maloney described his presentation as a list of proposed issues and topics that the upcoming plan would address.
“This is the first step in preparing the 2022-2042 . There will likely be adjustments to all of this as we move forward to the update,” Maloney said. “It is not intended to be an all inclusive list of items and topics. Some of these items might not receive the public interest. Much of what I’m going to be presenting is what I heard from Planning Commission members, board members and citizens through a variety of zoning cases over the past five years and what my staff believes needs attention.”
Maloney organized his presentation in chapters, each of them addressing a single topic or area of interest.
Regarding growth management, Maloney said it’s imperative to gauge current demographic and housing trends and development patterns.
An important part of that equation is defining rural “in the context of community expectations”.
That update of important trends will be assisted by 2020 Census Bureau results available in September.
Maloney said the plan is tailored to meet the needs of county residents and relies on housing trends and patterns and other demographic to determine land use adjustments and other elements of the plan.
“If our plan doesn’t demonstrate our demographics clearly the what are we really planning for,” Maloney questioned.
To initiate a workable plan that clearly defines expectations for the 80 percent of the county that is considered rural, Maloney said rural and agricultural policies must be updated as well as by right, cluster and AR development standards.
“We’re going to really want to dig deep and make sure our zoning ordinances follow the policies and fulfill the intent of our Comprehensive Plan,” Maloney said.
The updated plan should also include expanded guidelines for agri-business and agri-tourism according to Maloney. Policies regarding solar facilities and where to place them as requests for those uses continue to rise.
Maloney said updated policies regarding commercial and industrial development will also be addressed to ensure the county maintains a competitive tax base.
Medium and high density residential policies will also be reviewed in the upcoming process
“We want to make sure we have a variety of housing opportunities,” Maloney said. Transition from those residential areas with commercial or industrial uses will also be addressed.
“We want to ensure an appropriate transition,” Maloney said.
The updated plan will require corridor studies in key areas like Pole Green Road, Route 33 and sections of the Route 1 area.
Maloney said standards and guidelines for commercial and residential development must be clearly defined so developers are clearly aware of expectations.
Maloney said that doesn’t mean all projects will look the same but establishes clear guidelines.
“We should have clearly defined standards for community design and land planning including amenities, building materials, connectivity and walkability,” Maloney said.
“That is not to say that one size fits all, but we want to ensure our development community knows what issues need to be addressed through the zoning process to ensure that the neighborhoods that you as a board are approving meet development standards that are supported by our residents.”
The plan could also address transportation challenges including further evaluation of well used corridors like New Ashcake Road, Harley Club Drive and Hylas area and tag those areas that are appropriate for future development.
“We want to have a transportation network that does not burden the existing transportation network,” Maloney said.
The revised plan will also more clearly define active living issues lie pedestrian interconnectivity among residential and commercial developments and develop options for non motorized transportation.
Regarding utilities and community facilities, Maloney said the plan could address broadband infrastructure.
“Are there policies that we need to identify that we can identify that not only identify…. to ensure our new neighborhoods are adequately connected,” Maloney said.
The Plan should also address environmental issues and historical resources.
Economic development is also an important aspect of the upcoming plan review and Maloney said identifying areas ready for market ready expansion is important, and said the new plan should create and enhance policies that promote agri business and agri tourism.
Maloney said all of the elements presented for review are not stand alone items, and fit in an all encompassing blueprint for future development.
“These are not issues isolated onto themselves. This is why it’s a Comprehensive Plan,” Maloney said. “All of these sections of the plan and topics are in some way inter-related.”
Maloney said state code requires the plan address housing. Specifically measures must be included that provides for construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of affordable housing.
“housing and economic development are not unrelated. If it is our policy to have a strong economic base we also need to have housing that meets the needs of our workforce,” Maloney said.
Communnity revitalization could also be an integral part of the new plan.
“Maintaining existing stock is probably the most cost efficient and important element of providing housing for our residents,” Maloney said.
Maloney outlined a method to achieve the goals of the revised plan that begins with securing consultant services to assist in the process followed by the preparation of demographic and land use analysis for consideration during the review process.
By late fall, a detailed community engagement plan will be presented to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors outlining how the public will be involved in the review process.
“I know we are going to want extensive outreach,” Maloney said.
A joint meeting of the Planning Commission and the board is planned for November, and public engagement begins in the Fall/Winter 2021-22. A draft of the new revised plan is expected in the Spring.
“Throughout the fall and winter and probably through next Spring in all likelihood , we will have a robust public engagement campaign utilizing the engagement plan that we will be presenting this fall,” Maloney told supervisors.
Final adoption of the new plan is expected in Fall/Winter 2022.
“That’s a lot of work to be done and we realize that,” Maloney said of the “aggressive” schedule.
Board chair Sean Davis suggested the Comprehensive Plan information be highlighted on the opening page of the county’s website to allow easy access for citizens to stay engaged in the process.
County administrator John Budesky said that information will be available on the website.